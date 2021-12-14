Kim Kardashian Is DONE With Kanye West: Says 'No Counseling Or Reconciliation' Can Save Marriage

Kim Kardashian is very clearly ready to move on from estranged husband Kanye West.

The KKW Beauty exec filed new legal docs over the weekend asking a judge to restore her marital status to single, thereby officially splitting her from the Chicago-born rapper, who officially changed his legal name to Ye in late August.

In her court filing, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star makes it very clear that she’s content to leave the ex-couple’s property settlement and child custody issues for some as-yet-undetermined time in the future. More than anything, right now, she just wants to be legally set free of the marriage. And she’s making the case that this is so because the relationship itself can’t be fixed.

Writing about the apparent impossibility of reconciliation, Kim stated in the court docs obtained by TMZ (below):

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Kanye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”

She goes deeper than that, too.

In another section of the filing, the reality TV superstar argues that she’s wanted to dissolve the marriage for nearly a full year following her original divorce filing back in February, only to be met with resistance on Ye’s side.

Kim wrote:

“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request.”

Whoa! Of course, that makes a lot of sense considering some of Yeezy’s recent public behavior.

She closed it out with a simple, solid argument:

“[Kanye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

Wow.

So, taken all together, that really sounds definitive.

Not that we didn’t have ample signs of this lack of possible reconciliation already, but still… this is next level.

For whatever it’s worth, in their report on the filing, TMZ alleges “it’s almost certain” that Kim’s request will be granted. A judge has yet to officially make a ruling on the marital status request, though, so at least technically the outcome remains to be seen.

Regardless, it’s pretty clear that Kim wants out. That doesn’t vibe with Ye’s public attempts at reconciliation, but all the pleas in the world don’t appear to matter much at this point.

Regardless, it's pretty clear that Kim wants out. That doesn't vibe with Ye's public attempts at reconciliation, but all the pleas in the world don't appear to matter much at this point.

