Julie Chrisley Does Not Require Treatment Despite Sentencing Reassignment To Medical Center

Julie Chrisley will not be receiving medical treatment despite her sentencing reassignment.

On Wednesday, we reported that Julie and Todd Chrisley had officially both surrendered to the Bureau of Prisons a day prior for their sentences. While Todd was placed at the posh Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, where he has access to an outdoor track, racquetball, and even WEEKLY movie nights put on by the rec center, his wife of 26 years was reassigned to the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, rather than her original assignment at the Federal Correctional Institution Marianna in Florida.

Related: Todd’s Final Message Before Prison

Fans quickly became concerned as the FMC she was reassigned to is designed for inmates who require medical or mental health care. Justin Paperny, a former inmate at Todd’s FMC Pensacola told The U.S. Sun Wednesday about Julie’s situation:

“Oftentimes, people could start off in a medical facility and if they’re healthier, they can get transferred to a minimum security camp.”

He definitely implied Julie required some sort of medical treatment, right?? And with her 2012 breast cancer diagnosis, there was apt reason to believe that reality wasn’t far fetched, despite her condition reportedly improving to the point where she could stop taking cancer-battling medication in recent years, according to TMZ. Well, a source close to the Chrisley family is now providing some insight into the matriarch’s arrangement…

Apparently, the 50-year-old’s reassignment to the Medical Center was not due to her need for treatment, but actually because of its proximity to a nearby minimum security prison camp. A rep for the Bureau of Prisons told TMZ early Thursday morning that Julie will be serving time at said minimum security camp, rather than her original assignment at the medium security FCI Marianna. According to legal docs, she was reassigned just eight days after her original sentencing. While the exact reasoning behind the switch up isn’t 100% clear, we’re just glad to know Julie isn’t facing any imminent health concerns.

Additionally, a new episode of the country couple’s podcast, Chrisley Confessions, recorded prior to their incarcerations, dropped Wednesday, where Todd addressed their situations and made sure to reaffirm fans that they are both in good health:

“I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is.”

He added that because of his faith, he’s in a “better place” ahead of the couple’s combined 19-year sentences, “because I know that this is not my final destination.”

Related: Savannah Chrisley Is PISSED Jen Shah Got Sentenced Less Time Than Her Parents

The 53-year-old continued:

“I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around.”

Finally, he noted:

“We’re not facing, to our knowledge, a death sentence. Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of.”

Julie quickly echoed his sentiment, agreeing, “Right.”

Are you glad to hear Julie is doing alright health-wise, Perezcious readers? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments down below!

[Image via Avalon/MEGA/WENN]