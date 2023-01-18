Savannah Chrisley Is PISSED Jen Shah Got Sentenced To Less Time Than Her Parents!

Savannah Chrisley is very upset about how Jen Shah‘s legal battle turned out in comparison to her parents’ case!

As you may know, Todd and Julie Chrisley received a combined total of 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Both also received 16 months probation. They’ve already reported to their respective prisons this week to begin their sentences. Meanwhile, Jen received 78 months – or roughly six and half years – in jail after pleading guilty to her part in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. Additionally, she was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and to enter into a mental health treatment program upon her release. She must report to prison by February.

While Jen won’t be out for some time, Savannah had some strong thoughts on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s sentence! During a final Unlocked podcast episode with her momma, Savannah said she doesn’t understand how Jen got off easier for scamming thousands of elderly people, yet Todd and Julie received a harsher punishment in their case – which didn’t involve harming any “victims.” She stated:

“Put the cases side by side, and it makes no sense — it just doesn’t. There were hundreds of victims who were elderly, and people that provided statements that lost their homes, threatened to end their lives. There were so many different things, and she got six and a half years. Make that make sense!”

Related: Todd’s Prison Like A ‘Country Club’ Says Former Inmate — But What About Julie??

The Chrisley Knows Best star added:

“You have someone who has not admitted to guilt and who will stand firm in that. We’re standing by our truth that it is not guilty, [and] there are no victims.”

Julie agreed with Savannah, noting:

“There were no victim statements. There were no victim statements read. There were no victim statements received to our knowledge.”

Ultimately, Savannah feels “none of it adds up” when it comes to the Bravolebrity getting less time than Julie and Todd:

“To me, there’s more to it. I have committed myself to figuring out what that is and for us to get to the other side of this so that we can help other people who are going through things like this.”

Wonder what Jen Shah would say about Savannah’s rant! You can ch-ch-check out their discussion on the conviction (below):

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Savannah? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Savannah Chrisley/YouTube, Bravo/YouTube, Julie Chrisley/Instagram]