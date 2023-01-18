Todd Chrisley's Posh Prison Like A ‘Country Club' Says Former Inmate -- But What About Julie??

The next 12 years might not actually be too bad for Todd Chrisley…

As you all know, Todd and Julie Chrisley surrendered for their prison sentences Tuesday. The patriarch reported for his 12-year sentence to the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while his wife of 26 years is serving her seven-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center Lexington — both of which are in the state of Florida. While a prison stay DEFINITELY isn’t ideal, new reports suggest the prison Todd is staying at may be more his style than anyone initially suspected.

Ex-inmate of the same facility, Justin Paperny, told The U.S. Sun Tuesday:

“He’ll be in a minimum security camp. There’s a dorm. There’ll be a nice track, there’ll be exercise equipment. It’s part of the reason people call these minimum security camps, club feds or country clubs.”

See what we mean? A “country club” sounds EXACTLY like Todd’s speed… Justin continued:

“You see no fences or barbed wire. You see a big track, you see a football field, a softball field, a soccer field, perhaps a volleyball and bocce ball court, racquetball and tennis courts, maybe even pickleball. So you have a very open environment that will allow him to be out.”

Additionally, the facility offers weight training and fitness exercises, basketball, horseshoes, and even music programs, according to the outlet. The Prison Camp, which is sponsored by the Recreation Center, even puts on weekly movie nights, “in either the Base Theater, the Visiting Room, or via the institutional channel,” according to the handbook.

Justin, who co-founded the crisis management firm, White Collar Advice, added:

“I suspect he’ll be outside for hours a day, exercising, walking the track, and he might also find a job that’s outside recreation [like] agriculture. He will have a lot of time to roam around that compound.”

We don’t mean to downplay the seriousness of Todd’s 12-year stay, but wow — sounds like his conditions could be A LOT worse, to say the least. As for the 53-year-old’s schedule, TMZ reported late last month just how strict it would be: 4:45 a.m. wake ups, breakfast from 5:00-6:00 a.m. beds required to be made military style by 6:30 a.m., and a mandatory order to maintain cleanliness within an inmates own cell. After that, the work day begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. Potential jobs include working in the library, kitchen, landscaping, plumbing, or working in the laundry room. The outlet further reported that lunch is served at 11:00 a.m. followed by dinner between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., then mail call until 8:30 p.m., and finally, lights out by 10:30 p.m.

At least he gets to adhere to the strict schedule in a prison that rivals the accommodations of most hotels, as Prime Luxury reports… Justin added:

“Because of [Todd’s] proactive positive adjustment, I think he’ll settle in just fine and work his way into a routine that he’ll be proud of and can defend his family. He was smart, deliberate, and he’s always been successful, so frankly, I expect that to continue during his very lengthy prison term. He was smart, deliberate, and he’s always been successful, so frankly, I expect that to continue during his very lengthy prison term.”

As for Julie, on the other hand, the medium security medical center she’s staying at is reserved for inmates who require medical or mental health care… Is she okay?? We know that originally she was supposed to report to the medium security Federal Correctional Institution Marianna SCP, so we wonder what caused the sudden switch up. Justin explained:

“Oftentimes, people could start off in a medical facility and if they’re healthier, they can get transferred to a minimum security camp.”

We know the Chrisley matriarch was diagnosed with breast cancer over 10 years ago, but we thought she beat it? As for her stay, Justin says her behavior will determine how she’s treated:

“If she chooses to complain and blame and excuse, that’s going to be off-putting to other prisoners who might have a longer sentence. So [it depends] on her willingness to adjust and lay low and embrace humility and deference.”

What are your thoughts on the Chrisleys’ prison arrangements, Perezcious readers? Does it sound too good to be true — at least for Todd? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments down below.

