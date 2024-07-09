Savannah Chrisley Says Mom Julie Got Physically Ill in Prison From THIS!

This is seriously SO scary!

On the latest episode of Savannah Chrisley‘s podcast Unlocked, which dropped on Tuesday morning, the 26-year-old reality TV star revealed how her beloved momma Julie Chrisley got physically ill recently while serving time. And it wasn’t a virus, or a flu bug, or a cancer scare this time around, or even an issue with eating some disgusting prison food or something. The reason behind Julie’s sickness was even crazier than all that!

As you’ll no doubt recall, Julie and her husband Todd Chrisley have been incarcerated in federal prison after their convictions on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. There is potentially a major light ahead at the end of the tunnel for Julie, at least, after a judge recently tossed out her five-year sentence and ordered a lower court to re-sentence her. So, Savannah’s momma could possibly get out much sooner than that. But not yet! As of right now, Julie is still serving time at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky. And that time served has been REALLY hard on her health!

The focus of the podcast this week was Savannah recounting how she traveled to the Bluegrass State last month to pay Julie a visit in the slammer. For one, the Sassy By Savannah mogul recounted how anguished other families were when their visits with loved ones came to an end:

“I was able to see her and that was really tough because I was sitting in that visitation room and there was one family and you could tell that the young teenage kids were just struggling a lot. And they ended up screaming at their mom and leaving in tears. The mom was in tears. They were in tears. The whole thing was just so heartbreaking. And then you had another family, they were so happy and hugging and laughing because it was their last visit before she went home.”

Ugh.

And it got worse from there. Savannah recalled how the visitation was a major relief for Julie after getting seriously ill just before that — because of the heat! It was so hot in Kentucky, and the prison apparently has such poor ventilation and a lack of air conditioning, that Savannah said building temperatures can rise north of 100 degrees! INDOORS! With the humidity of the South and the heat index on top of that, it’s a recipe for illness! And that’s exactly what happened to Julie, her daughter explained:

“It was also tough too because in the visitation room, thank goodness, there’s air conditioning. But outside the visitation room there is zero air conditioning. And the heat index was 105, 110 [degrees] and that’s what Mom’s living in, is in conditions like that with absolutely no air. And it can be 100 degrees inside the building. She literally said that she got physically sick because she got so hot. So, you have these women who are suffering from heat exhaustion and they’re passing out. But yet, there’s service dogs that have air conditioning. None of it makes sense to me.”

Heat exhaustion is NO joke. If you’ve ever had it, or even come close to it, you know. It’s more than just being hot, or sweating a little bit. With heat indexes that high, and no respite in the form of a breeze, air conditioning, or any air flow at all, things can turn from uncomfortable to deadly really, really fast. That Julie got physically ill from it is a huge sign that those women are struggling with the awful conditions inside. Savannah continued:

“It is so beyond inhumane that you cannot make it up. And it’s tough. Mom is super excited for visitation because she got to be in an air conditioned room. It makes me realize how much we take for granted. How we just walk in a place and it’s air conditioned, and that’s the normal. Unfortunately for these men and women it’s just not, and it’s really tough to hear those struggles.”

No kidding…

You can watch the full podcast for more (below):

It’s crazy that those conditions exist — even for prisoners — in the richest and most prosperous country in the history of the world. Thoughts, y’all??

