Todd Chrisley Gives DISGUSTING Answer About Marriage Status With Julie After Prison!

Todd and Julie Chrisley are getting honest about their love life after prison.

As we’ve been following, the Chrisley Knows Best stars have been having an interesting time adjusting back to the real world after their 28 month stay in prison. And even though that Trump pardon certainly feels good — fans are wondering what’s going on with their marriage. We mean, one big concern is the way Todd keeps talking to his wife!

In the newest episode of Chrisley Confessions 2.0 on Wednesday, Todd said said of the rumors their marriage was on thin ice:

“The parts still worked. They still fit. It’s like plugging into the same station.”

Ewwwwww! WTF?! What a gross thing to say!

He even asked Julie if she felt they had “trouble reconnecting” to which she quickly said “no”. The Chrisley matriarch also explained later in the episode:

“First of all, and I want to be completely transparent, there is an adjustment period. It’s not an adjustment period in our marriage, per se, it’s an adjustment period back to life. Again, we were given one of the greatest gifts we could have ever been given, and that is a full, unconditional pardon.”

Julie isn’t letting those moments where Todd sasses her and cuts her off go, either.

She assured fans to not worry about it — she handles it the classy way! When they’re not on camera:

“Todd and I have been together for 31 years. Trust me when I say I can stand my own ground. I can stand with the best of them. I have stood with him for 31 years. So no one needs to worry about that … Absolutely [Todd gets lippy sometimes]. And I have to know when I put him in this place and just because you don’t see it doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.”

LOLz!

She continued, putting all those rumors to rest:

“I don’t think anyone can go through what we went through and think that you are not changed, because you are. You view things differently, you react differently, it is what it is … Yes, there is an adjustment period. But our marriage is not struggling. Our marriage is not fragile.”

Watch for yourself around the 7:25 timestamp (below):

Well, there you have it. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

