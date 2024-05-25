Diddy 'Insists' Cassie Abuse Video 'Doesn’t Tell The Full Story'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

So… about that apology…

Diddy‘s case in the court of public opinion went from bad to worse when a video leaked actually showing him physically abusing ex Cassie Ventura. He could be seen shoving, kicking, and dragging the singer in the elevator lobby of a Los Angeles hotel. It’s about as smoking as guns get, seemingly confirming the accusations in her bombshell lawsuit, the first domino in this now massive investigation against him.

Related: Diddy Accused Of Violently Drugging & Raping Woman

Eventually the mogul realized how bad it looked because against legal advice, so we’re told, he put out a video in which he blamed it on the a-a-a-a-a-alcohol — but at least nominally took responsibility, saying:

“I was f**ked up, I mean I hit rock bottom, but I made no excuses. My behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

Was that all BS though?? A source, reportedly a member of his inner circle, spilled to The Post what he’s really saying about the video behind closed doors! The insider claimed on Friday:

“He’s incensed. Especially about the video. He insists it doesn’t tell the full story about what happened. Not that he’s excusing it, but he says that it’s a selected video.”

Sorry, it’s what?! WTF does that mean, like it fails to show all the times he wasn’t abusing his significant other? The source continued:

“It’s his position that there was an agenda in releasing the video when it was released. But ultimately, he knows that his big concern is the raids on his house; the Cassie video is just a distraction.”

An agenda..? So this is all some conspiracy theory nonsense? Frankly we give zero effs why whoever released that video finally put it out. The important thing is what it shows, which is the truth. Diddy acknowledged that in his response. He beat her. Despite explicitly denying it for months.

But now we’re supposed to believe he’s disgusted with himself, he feels true remorse… but also he’s pissed at whoever put out that video and thinks it was unfair of them. Sorry, but our eyes just rolled so hard, we think we might have to sue Diddy for abuse.

Also… inneresting how he mentioned that was “the darkest time” and “rock bottom” and yet… it’s a minor infraction compared to what the raids on his homes are setting out to prove? If and when he gets charged in this investigation, is he going to use the same argument in court? Will he say Homeland Security agents failed to note all the parts of his house where there wasn’t illegal material??

Get the eff out of here with that BS.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]