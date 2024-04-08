Diddy’s Ex Yung Miami Denies She’s ‘A Prostitute’ -- Says THAT Comment Was Taken Out Of Context

Yung Miami is backtracking on some comments that haven’t aged well… legally speaking.

The former City Girls rapper is revisiting an old comment she made about being a “whore” in the wake of her relationship with Diddy, which has since blown up for all the wrong reasons amid his sex trafficking investigation.

Earlier this year, the 30-year-old was named in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ bombshell $30 million suit against the Bad Boy for Life rapper. Lil Rod claimed Miami, in addition to Instagram model Jade Ramey, and 50 Cent baby momma Daphne Joy, were all on a “monthly stipend” paid by Diddy in exchange for hookups. Jade and Daphne have already denied the claims, and Miami has denied OTHER allegations, too — such as being a drug mule for the embattled rapper. Now she’s addressing the sex worker stuff. And it doesn’t help the way she previously referred to herself…

Last May, she appeared on The Jason Lee Show and joked about considering herself a “whore.” She said on the podcast:

“I’m really a whore. Like, with a ‘W,’ like I’m a whore.”

Jason asked her to “define that,”, and she just doubled down, saying:

“Like, I’m a whore. Like, I’m very c**t, I’m very, like, I’m a whore. I’m free with myself … I’m very, like, sexy, I’m free, I’m open.”

She added even at the time how the term doesn’t necessarily have to come with the context of being sexual, and that it’s a popular “gay slang” she and her cousin use. She said:

“It’s a fun word. It’s more of, like, how you express yourself.”

Watch her interview (below):

Well, in the wake of allegations she was a sex worker for Diddy — who, again, is accused of sex trafficking! — we don’t know if she’ll continue to use the word as freely.

Over the weekend, 50 Cent, whose been vehemently digging Diddy on social media, posted the “whore” clip from the No Bars rapper’s interview with Jason and captioned it:

“it’s ok to be a whore just make sure your [sic] being over paid.”

See (below):

DAMN. But Miami wasn’t about to stand for that.

In the comments, she reiterated what she had already made clear during her initial interview — that she and her circle use the term playfully:

“I think this got taken out of context, it’s a gay slur ‘what’s up whore’ is something my gay cousin always said to me. It’s c**t it’s a slang that we said to each other that’s what I was trying to explain to Jason because he’s gay and he got what I was trying to say.”

She firmly added:

“I’m not a prostitute. I never sold a day in my life. & I hate how this is getting spun”

50 subsequently posted a screenshot of her response and retreated. He wrote in his caption:

“I like at @yungmiami305 I don’t want to hurt her, or her feelings I just put her in BMF she cool.”

However, he added he still thinks the OTHER women were being paid:

“I think they was in a relationship but them other women LSW VIBES !”

See (below):

Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Revolt/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/WENN]