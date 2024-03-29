Diddy Calls Out Teen Justin Bieber For Dodging Him After 'Crazy' 48 Hours Together In 'Disturbing' New Throwback Video!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Fans are growing more and more concerned about Diddy and Justin Bieber‘s past interactions after another “disturbing” video has resurfaced!

As we previously covered, the pair were already seen in an old video from 2009 in which Sean Combs — now being investigated for connections to sex trafficking — gloated about spending “48 hours” with the then 15-year-old pop star. Insisting they were gonna go “full buck, full crazy,” he wouldn’t disclose their plans. But he did tease it was “definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.” Weird AF, right??

While we have no clue what happened during that wild outing, it appears like JB (or someone on his team) tried to create some distance from the Last Night rapper after that happened in ’09. And the 54-year-old was PISSED!!

Related: Ex-Bodyguard Alleges Diddy Secretly Meet Up With Gay Men WHERE?!

In another resurfaced video from December 2010 (just over a year after that first video was posted), Puff Daddy visited the then 16-year-old Baby crooner in the studio. The Bad Boy Records founder shaded Biebz for losing touch with him, saying:

“What’s up man, you good? Selling out arenas and everything? Starting to act different, huh? You haven’t been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out.”

Stumbling over his words and frequently eyeing the camera, the young heartthrob replied:

“I mean you tried to get in contact with me throughout all my [business] partners and whatnot — but you never really got my number. You want my number? Imma tell you my number.”

The Canadian then gave him a fake number before they transitioned into promoting the older performer’s new album at the time, Last Train to Paris. That included Diddy teaching the Holy artist how to have “swag” during a night out to pick up ladies. See (below):

Uhh, yeah… Something def felt off at the start, right??

Fans were obviously unnerved by the video in light of all the allegations against P Diddy. As you’ll recall, they include sexual abuse accusations, claims he hired sex workers, and even that he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl. So horrendous! Reacting to the clip, users commented:

“This is a creepy video. Justin seems nervous around him.” “The way Justin was swaying & stuttering, show’s how uncomfortable he was by diddy. You can see it ALL over his face.” “Justin seems so uncomfortable, this is so disturbing” “Poor kid didn’t know what to say” “‘You stopped hanging out with me’ Bruh, you’re in your 40s and he’s a minor.” “That boy was terrified when Diddy questioned him. Not the same energy from their other video together. Something happened”

Oof. Justin was so young and impressionable — not to mention surrounded by so many powerful adults at the time. We hope nothing happened. But it’s hard not to see why fans are concerned amid all the claims about Diddy right now!!

Reactions? Share ’em (below)!

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Sean Thorton/WENN & Diddy/BBC/YouTube]