Justin Bieber Cancels Justice World Tour Amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Battle: 'I Gave Everything I Have'

Justin Bieber is taking some time to care for himself. Even if, sadly, it comes at the expense of his Justice World Tour.

On Tuesday morning, the 28-year-old pop star revealed to the world that he is canceling the remaining shows on his world tour. The shocking news comes not long after the Peaches singer was first diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome after dealing with face paralysis problems and other health issues.

Related: Justin Reveals He Had An ‘Emotional Breakdown’ After Marrying Hailey

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to reveal the unfortunate news, the Canadian-born pop superstar first acknowledged the show cancellations he was forced to endure earlier this year on the same tour. He wrote of his prior scheduling problems:

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.”

Then, he turned to the current-day issues. The Never Say Never performer explained how a series of six live shows across Europe did him in. And when he tried to continue the run after that in Rio do Janeiro this past weekend, but his body gave out. Biebs wrote:

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.”

So sad.

He tried to end things on a high note, though. He thanked his fans for their prayers and support, wrapping the message with a positive flourish:

“I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”

Still, we really feel for him. Canceling a whole world tour like this is not an easy decision to come by — especially when thinking of your followers and even your crew. You can see the full post (below):

Of course, this tour had been intended to supplement his sixth studio album, Justice. That project first came out way back in March 2021, with tour problems cropping up in the months ever since. This full cancellation now scraps dates across the world, including planned stops in South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and more. It would have run through March 2023, but now… not.

We just hope Justin rests a lot and recovers well at this point. Nothing is more important than good health!

[Image via GQ/GMA/YouTube]