Justin Timberlake Erases His Instagram Feed!

Justin Timberlake is starting over on Instagram!

As of Monday, the *NSYNC singer has taken down every single post on the ‘gram, leaving nothing but an empty white box for fans to stare at. Multiple outlets reported he had taken away his profile photo, but it seems as of right now he’s uploaded a new one. The new pic shows him looking into what appears to be a car’s rear view mirror, leaving fans to speculate that maybe he’s teasing some new music!

This would be a BOLD move considering all the flack he’s been getting recently after the release of his ex Britney Spears‘ memoir The Woman In Me. If you don’t remember, he was getting pretty peeved over all the backlash he received — to the point he limited comments on every single one of his posts and stayed in the shadows as much as he could. At least until that super cringe moment where he shouted “no disrespect” before singing Cry Me A River at his first live show since the book came out… What a way to respond to the pretty justified criticism, we must say!

The social media blackout continued on X (Twitter) as well, pushing further speculation that he’s teasing something. This comes just days after Brit Brit announced she wouldn’t be returning to the music scene.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Justin cooking up something new on the tail end of all the backlash??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]