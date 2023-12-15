Justin Timberlake Says 'No Disrespect' -- Then Sings SHADY Version Of Cry Me a River!

Justin Timberlake just seemingly commented on the Britney Spears backlash!

Ever since the pop star released her memoir, The Woman in Me, JT has taken a beating — particularly for his hit breakup song, Cry Me a River, which she claims he used to twist the narrative about their split. The controversy got so bad, the *NSYNC star took a backseat on socials. But now? The dude’s back on stage. And he’s making light of the mess!

The 42-year-old was in Las Vegas on Wednesday to perform a one-hour set for an exclusive guest list in honor of the Fontainebleau‘s opening night, per People. At one point during the show, before launching into the now-controversial song (which he refuses to remove from his setlist), the Trolls star shouted:

“No disrespect!”

Sooo, he’s clearly aware this might not go over well for him. Unfortunately, he didn’t leave it there.

Before getting to the song, the Grammy winner mixed in a verse from his collab with JAY-Z titled Holy Grail. Specifically, the noteworthy lines:

“We’re all just entertainers / And we’re stupid and contagious (Yeah) / No, we all just entertain”

Well, then! That seems to sums up how he feels about this Britney backlash! He don’t give a f**k — and probably thinks her fans shouldn’t either since they’re both just “entertainers.” Oof. Not the best message to take away from this drama, Justin!

As fans know, in her emotional book, the Baby One More Time hitmaker revealed her former boyfriend convinced her to get an abortion when they got pregnant during their famous romance. It was a pretty traumatic experience for her. But she kept it all secret, even as he released the revenge music video for Cry Me a River and made it seem like she was the only one who had allegedly cheated in the romance. In her tell-all, she got very candid about how it all made her feel, expressing:

“I felt there was no way at the time to tell my side of the story. I couldn’t explain, because I knew no one would take my side once Justin had convinced the world of his version. I don’t think Justin realized the power he had in shaming me. I don’t think he understands to this day.”

While the father of two did apologize for how he treated the songstress after the release of the 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears, there’s been so much more that’s come to light since. We’d say he owes her a much better apology now, but… we don’t think that’s coming anymore!

Elsewhere during the performance, the SexyBack artist sang all his hits, including Mirrors, which is dedicated to his wife Jessica Biel. She was in the crowd dancing and singing along, even to Cry Me a River, according to People. After the show, they joined other celebs, like Tom Brady and Cher, to be the first in the casino before heading to LIV nightclub where they hung out behind the DJ booth with friends. Not a care in the world — LOOK!

Thoughts? Do you think this was disrespectful? Sound OFF (below)!

