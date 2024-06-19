‘Disgusted' Justin Timberlake Fans Rushing To Unload Their Concert Tickets After DWI Arrest! 

Uh oh! Justin Timberlake‘s world tour was already struggling with low ticket sales, and now after his legal disaster, he’s facing an even worse situation!

As Perezcious readers know, the singer was arrested on Monday night for driving while intoxicated after a night out with friends on New York’s Long Island. He’s set to continue with his Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Friday in Chicago before heading over to Europe later in the summer. That is if anyone wants to see him perform anymore!

In light of the drunk driving debacle, tons of fans are trying to sell their tickets since they no longer want to support the pop star! Taking to X (Twitter), lots of (now former?) fans wrote:

“@Ticketmaster can I get a refund for my 4 Justin Timberlake tickets for this Fridays Chicago show? No one wants to support a drunk driver that could have killed innocent people.” “@jtimberlake please refund my money for this Fridays concert in Chicago. ‘All sales are final’ but I don’t want to support someone who drives drunk. You are loaded, could Uber, have drivers and you tried to [use] who you were to get out of it. Classless. #dwi #justintimberlake” “Is now a bad time to sell my Justin Timberlake concert tickets?”

Meanwhile, some folks are concerned they’ll be out of lots of money due to a potentially last-minute cancellation. You see, JT is set to be in court for his DWI charge on July 26… the same day he was supposed to start the international leg of his tour in Poland. His team is supposedly trying to figure out a plan, but it seems more than likely that some tour dates could be impacted due to the legal trouble. And should he be found guilty, then the tour is really hosed since he could be facing up to a year behind bars! Seriously!!

Expressing concern about that, more fans added to the social media flurry:

“Justin Timberlake, if I travel to Manchester at 32 weeks pregnant to finally see you and you bottle your show, I will personally hunt you down! Get your act together!” “thinking how uncomfortable my justin timberlake concert next sunday is going to be.”

But where there’s chaos, there’s opportunity! Now, some concertgoers are actually trying to score reasonably priced secondhand tix now that nobody wants anymore to go see the *NSYNC alum on the cheap. People chimed in:

“What Justin Timberlake did is just awful and I take all the distance from what he did, I’m disgusted and if you feel like this too and are thinking to sell some of EITW tour either in London/Manchester/Birmingham hit me up because I’m looking desperately for tickets.” “Justin Timberlake getting arrested 2 days after I wanted to buy his concert tickets is iconic” “I hope this means the Justin Timberlake concert tix will be cheaper” “Those Justin Timberlake concert tickets better be discounted now.”

Hah! Well, if the shows go on as planned, at least some fans might have an easier time getting a cheap ticket! It’s certainly not looking good for the tour, though. Yikes!! Do YOU have tickets, Perezcious readers? If so, tell us what you’re doing about this (below)!

