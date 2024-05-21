Justin Timberlake Extends Tour Despite Low Sales... Right As Jessica Biel Debuts 'Divorce Hair'!

Justin Timberlake is adding more shows to The Forget Tomorrow World Tour! Under most circumstances this would be considered good news…

The singer made the announcement on Instagram Monday, revealing he added nine additional tour stops in the US for the fall “due to overwhelming demand.” Hmm. Overwhelming demand? We’ve actually heard his ticket sales have been pretty low, with many seats available in each city! This isn’t the type of situation where every single date has sold out, like The Eras Tour! He’s been bringing in fewer fans than expected. Maybe because the folks who would have been excited about a performer from that era are still upset about what he did to Britney Spears??

But JT is keeping up that air of confidence, earned or not — and adding more stops to the tour! He’s staying on the road longer, adding shows in Philadelphia, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Jacksonville, and New Orleans, anyway! Check out the announcement (below):

We wonder how Jessica Biel feels about her hubby extending the tour! She was reportedly “nervous” over Justin touring again since he was caught cheating with actress Alisha Wainwright while filming Palmer in New Orleans back in 2019. He’ll be on the road until December 20 now — then reportedly he’ll go to Australia in 2025!

We heard she was keeping him on a short leash. So is she giving him some slack now? Or did that leash break?? Seriously, could Justin adding dates be a bad sign for their marriage? Like maybe he’s trying to stay away from home longer? It’s an odd conclusion to jump to, but the sales don’t seem to justify more shows. There has to be an explanation, right?

Then there’s that other piece of evidence the marriage is having some problems. Thee 7th Heaven alum debuted a severe chop this week — something sus fans are calling “divorce hair”! And that’s right after she said her relationship with Justin is “always a work in progress.” Huh. That’s a lot of different evidence pointing to trouble in paradise right now!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think the added tour dates are a sign JT is keeping positive? Or trying to stay away from Jessica? Will they end up like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez soon? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Jessica Biel/Instagram, Saturday Night Live/YouTube]