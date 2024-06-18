Justin Timberlake Released From Custody After DWI Arrest -- See Him In Handcuffs!

Justin Timberlake is crying himself a river after his DWI arrest!

The Suit & Tie singer was pulled over on Monday night after leaving the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, on Long Island in New York. According to police, he blew through a stop sign and swerved through multiple lanes of traffic while leaving the establishment. Upon being pulled over, he was ordered to perform a field sobriety test and asked to take a breathalyzer test, but he refused to do the latter… So he was booked in jail for an overnight stay. And on Tuesday morning, he faced the music in court for an arraignment where he was officially charged with one count of driving while intoxicated!

DailyMail.com obtained pics of Jusitin walking into the courthouse on Tuesday morning wearing a black button down shirt, light wash jeans, and Nike shoes. But his most glaring accessory of all were the shiny handcuffs around his wrists! See (below):

Justin Timberlake seen in handcuffs morning after his DWI arrest for blowing stop sign and refusing breath test in Sag Harbor https://t.co/QqSeeTqdGh pic.twitter.com/Mul18kg3hD — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 18, 2024

YIKES!

This didn’t go well for him in there, as the outlet reported the *NSYNC alum, who was described by police as having “bloodshot and glassy” eyes and reeking of alcohol when they pulled him over, has been BANNED from driving in the state of New York for a whole year because he refused to take the breathalyzer test!

OOF!

He was released from police custody without bail shortly after the arraignment. A source told People:

“He did seem a bit upset.”

Well, dude, come on! It’s nobody else’s fault! Plus, no bail? That sounds like about as light a slap on the wrist as it gets!

The source also confirmed that Jessica Biel “was not with him.” We already know she’s busy working this week. Why should she let his behavior ruin that, right?

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? How does JT look in cuffs?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

