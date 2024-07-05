OMG Justin Timberlake Is Opening A BAR After His DWI Arrest!

Well, this is certainly an interesting business venture, all things considered.

As we’ve been covering, Justin Timberlake has been in a lot of drama recently since his DWI arrest in The Hamptons, but it doesn’t look like it’s slowing him down! Despite him complaining in the moment the whole incident was going to “ruin the tour”, he’s still apparently doing just fine. Heck, getting a DWI isn’t even going to be ruining is the musician’s next project!

According to Billboard on Friday, the Cry Me A River singer is going hand-in-hand with Tiger Woods to open a bar!

Yes. He’s opening a bar. Right after getting busted for drunk driving.

While expanding their T-Squared Social locations, the 43 and 48-year-old are making plans to bring a sports bar to St. Andrews in Scotland. Reportedly, the plan is for a laidback atmosphere featuring sports simulators, duckpin bowling, darts, and of course plenty of drinks to go around. Probably even double-sized martinis. They’re planning to remodel the famous New Picture House Cinema into the hangout — while keeping two cinema screens around to preserve the venue’s history.

The outlet cited real estate docs which claim the new location will let visitors “experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment” and will be “crucial in helping to secure a cinema offering going forward”.

It actually all sounds pretty nice! Just make sure you take a ride share home or have a designated driver if you plan on throwing some pints back, unlike the owner…

Thoughts on this absolutely impeccable timing, Perezcious readers?

