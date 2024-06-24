Sag Harbor Bartender Confirms Justin Timberlake's 'One Martini' Claim, But Another Employee Says...

A bartender at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York where Justin Timberlake was drinking and partying with friends before driving off and getting arrested on a DWI charge is speaking out!

Late on Sunday night, People caught up with the unnamed bartender and asked about what the Sexy Back crooner had been drinking in the hours before he was pulled over by cops out on Long Island. As you may recall, Timberlake was very vocal with cops about having allegedly only consumed “one martini” in the hours leading up to his arrest. And now, that bartender is confirming it!

Per the mag, a bartender who was working at the American Hotel when Timberlake and his friends were there has confirmed that the singer indeed only drank one martini. However!! Another employee was also quoted by the mag, and they said something interesting that might open the door to more questions. That staffer said:

“If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here.”

Well, that part is obviously intriguing. Could Timberlake have possibly had a few more drinks prior to getting whatever he ordered at the American Hotel?! Or could he have been drinking more beyond what the bartenders saw and served directly to him — as in, stealing other people’s drinks?? Hmmm…

Regardless, the bartender’s claim would seem to link up with the Mickey Mouse Club alum’s words to cops, in which he told them upon being pulled over that he “had one martini and I followed my friends home.” Just another wrinkle in this shocking ongoing case that has quickly become the biggest storyline in an otherwise slow summer thus far…

As for Jessica Biel‘s husband, as we’ve reported, he performed this past weekend at the United Center in Chicago as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. During one performance on Friday night in the Windy City, he said this to fans who have shown him support through it all:

“So many of you come up to me and say, ‘I grew up with you, man.’ … I want each and every one of you to know I’ve grown up with you. You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life and sometimes I can’t find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me.”

The show must go on, we suppose. Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Michael Boardman/WENN/Sag Harbor Police Department]