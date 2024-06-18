Justin Timberlake Was ‘Wasted’ & Stealing Other People’s Drinks Before DWI Arrest, Claims Witness!

Justin Timberlake may be claiming he only had one cocktail before getting behind the wheel, but eyewitnesses are telling a VERY different story!

Ahead of his driving while intoxicated arrest late on Monday night, the pop star was partying with friends at the American Hotel in the Hamptons. He then got behind the wheel and attempted to drive himself home — only to be quickly clocked by cops for speeding through a stop sign. They followed him and soon saw warning signs, like his inability to stay in his lane, so they pulled him over.

JT refused to take a breathalyzer test several times, insisting that he’d only had “one martini.” But that’s not what folks in the hotel are saying!

Speaking to the New York Post on Tuesday, a witness argued that the crooner was actually super “wasted” when he left the establishment — and that he’d had WAY more than one single drink! The insider dished:

“He was wasted. At one point, just before closing, somebody got up to go to the bathroom and left his drink on the table.”

And that’s when Justin swooped in and stole it! The Grammy winner’s own friends seemed surprised by his behavior, the witness noted:

“When [the man] came back, [Timberlake] was drinking his drink. The guy goes, ‘Justin, that’s my drink!’”

Makes sense why he wouldn’t want to take that breathalyzer test then! Dude knew he was lying his ass off! It’s a shame his friends even let him get in the driver’s seat! But alas, they did, and not far from the hotel, Jessica Biel‘s husband was pulled over by cops and made to do field sobriety tests, which he failed, according to court docs. From there, the arrest popped up and then all hell broke loose when the world caught wind of what went down very early on Tuesday morning. Dayum!!!

The *NSYNC alum, who has already been released from custody, is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour with dates coming up in Chicago later this week. He was already struggling with low ticket sales, and, yeah, this definitely is NOT going to help that situation! But he should have thought of that BEFORE getting in the car and putting people’s lives at risk! Reactions? Let us know in the comments (below)…

[Image via Justin Timberlake/YouTube]