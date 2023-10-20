Justin Timberlake Once Said He'd Write 'Every Dirty Thing' About Britney Spears

If Justin Timberlake really is “reeling” over the bombshells Britney Spears is dropping in her memoir, he only has himself to blame.

Not just because he really did these things his ex is writing about, but because he also said he would do the same given the chance!

Yes, in a recently resurfaced 2006 interview — about four years after their breakup — he told journalist Robert Haskell he’d spill every embarrassing detail! When, in the magazine profile piece, the writer mentioned he’d also done a piece on Britney, JT grinned “devilishly” and said:

“If I was writing an article about her, I would not be able to fight the urge to write every dirty thing about her.”

Yeah. Oops??

Related: Britney Admits She Lied! She DIDN’T Lose Her Virginity To Justin, It Was…

If Brit saw that, and there’s a decent chance she did given how much she was constantly being asked about JT in the years following their public split, no wonder she feels it’s fair game to air their dirty laundry!

Of course, it’s also fair because it’s her story, dammit. Even if it includes his actions — like allegations he cheated on her with a girl group singer, or the shocking revelation he got Brit pregnant and talked her into an abortion she didn’t want to get. She’s telling her truth. It just happens to include many a “dirty thing” about Justin. What can ya do, right?

[Image via WENN.]