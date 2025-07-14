Britney Spears has a new little one in her life!

The pop star announced on Saturday via Instagram that she adopted a baby girl named Lennon London Spears. Whoa! The news was shared in the caption of a dancing video as she wrote:

“I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears “

OMG!

Britney Spears Announces She Adopted A ‘Beautiful Baby Girl’!

The 43-year-old added elsewhere in the caption:

“Lennon today has on adorable dress !!! It says I’m NEW HERE !!!”

Cute!

Ch-ch-check it out HERE and see the full caption (below):

Is she being for real?? What’s with those winky faces after the announcement?? Brit Brit — who is already a mother to two boys — didn’t share a photo of the baby, leaving some fans confused. FWIW, she has hinted about wanting to adopt a daughter for several months now, including in January when she wrote in a since-deleted post:

“I’ve decided I’m going to adopt a baby girl !!!! I’m actually serious !!!”

And some fans even noticed what appeared to be a baby carrier in the background of another dancing clip from this week (see HERE). But others aren’t so sure she’s being serious.

Some speculated she could’ve gotten a “reborn doll,” a hyperrealistic doll that is often used to help people heal from trauma related to fertility issues — or perhaps in the singer’s case, her 2022 miscarriage with Sam Asghari. In fact, the Toxic vocalist’s security guard was recently spotted carrying a baby doll like a real infant while on vacation with the A-lister. He was treating it like the real deal and everything. So… maybe this is what she is referring to??

Or maybe Britney is cryptically referencing adopting a new pet? Dogs and cats can wear dresses, too!

Hmm…

We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for any more updates about this new girl! No matter what the case is, congrats to Britney! It’s very exciting to have a new addition to the family!!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]