Future Couple Alert? Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Spotted On Dinner Date!

Make room, Timothee Chalamet — Jacob Elordi seems to be the up-and-coming hot commodity among the single ladies in young Hollywood!

The Euphoria star recently made headlines over the awkwardness of working with ex Joey King on their film Kissing Booth 2. But if appearances are correct, the heartthrob has moved on and is moving in on another fresh starlet, Kaia Gerber. The pair were spotted grabbing dinner together in Malibu on Tuesday, although a source told E! News they aren’t a couple — yet.

The insider said:

“Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there. They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him.”

These two have shared some friendly hangs in the past — they were spotted together at a Golden Globes party earlier this year, and in 2019 hit some fashion week events together with mutual pal Tommy Dorfman (with whom Elordi recently shared some cute vacation pics on Instagram.) This one-on-one dinner date seems a little more romantic, though.

And what’s with that insider just laying the cards on the table? He “has interest in dating” her?? Yowza, someone is shooting Jacob’s shot for him…

Like us, you may be asking: what happened to Jacob and Zendaya? The HBO costars seemed like a cute couple hanging out at the farmers market back in March. Perhaps they were telling the truth about their platonic, sibling-like relationship (that kiss says otherwise), or perhaps their togetherness, like so many others, quietly fizzled out during quarantine.

As for Kaia, her social calendar has been packed amidst the coronavirus crisis. After first sparking rumors of being the other woman in Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s relationship, Gerber seemed to be getting VERY close with Cara Delevingne post-Ashley Benson split. The models were spotted packing on the PDA and even got matching “solemate” tattoos on their feet. Is she actually in a full-on relationship with Cara, and Jacob isn’t taking the hints??

Well, according to this insider, Cindy Crawford’s offspring is keeping things chill — with Cara and Jacob? Of the Malibu outing, the E! source shared:

“Kaia is keeping things friendly for now but there is flirtation between the two. She has told friends she is single and is only having fun and hanging out with people.”

Honestly, Kaia is young, gorgeous, and free do do what she wants — we definitely support her having fun and playing the field a bit. You know, as long as she stays safe — by following social distancing guidelines. Man, this year changed what everything means.

Regardless, we’ll certainly be keeping an eye on the situation — especially if she turns out to be another in a string of broken hearts Jacob seems to be collecting!

[Image via WENN, Avalon & Instar]