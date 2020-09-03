Miley Cyrus Says Liam Hemsworth Divorce ‘F**king Sucked’ — But Not For The Reasons You’d Think!

Miley Cyrus has redefined being an “open book” on the press tour for her new single Midnight Sky.

It’s been over a year now since her divorce was announced, but it seems like we’ve learned more about her split with Liam Hemsworth in the past few months than we did most of their 10-year relationship. In a new interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast, the pop star opened up again about their breakup — but the real reason it was so painful may come as a surprise.

She explained:

“I recently went through a very public divorce that f**king sucked. What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s OK, I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing, just all those stories.”

Wow!

So the biggest problem was being painted as the one to blame by the media? Hmm, that certainly seems awful — but we wouldn’t expect that to be worse than the crushing heartache of a breakup. But OK.

The former Disney star continued:

“It’s just amazing to me that the public kind of thinks that there is no gap in time that they didn’t see that could possibly be what led to this. Like, it’s not, ‘One day you were happy on the carpet, and the next you’re making out with your friend in Italy, what the f**k?’ Well, there was a lot of time between that that you didn’t see. … You’re telling a story from always being behind — especially when it comes to the media.”

Miley is clearly talking about the photos which came out showing her on an apparent romantic getaway with Kaitlynn Carter — which hit the internet mere hours after the divorce news. It was impossible for people not to juxtapose those events in their minds and view her as having left Liam for a woman all of a sudden.

Is it fair? Well, that’s hard to say. But the timing of the news certainly isn’t all on Miley’s head. For instance she recalled:

“I shot a magazine cover, I did an interview, I was, ‘La la, in love with my boyfriend.’ I mean, that literally happened when I did Vanity Fair, I flew there, like, a week after I had gotten married and by the time the damn thing was on the stands I was divorced! It was old news!”

For now, the singer is clearly enjoying the immediacy of telling her own story, in podcast form and otherwise. She’s also enjoying being truly single for the first time since 2015. And while she doesn’t really “need to be in a relationship at all,” she does have a clear idea of what she’s looking for in a partner.

She explained to Rogan:

“I want the soul connection. … I think men in my life have told me that I’m cold, or I’m a cold f**king bitch because I leave when things are done. … I don’t need a man or a woman that’s going to take care of me. I can take care of me ’cause I’ve got money, I’ve got all the things that I need to take care of myself. I need them to be able to take care of them.”

Amen, sister! We’re loving this new, no-holds-barred era of Miley. Keep it coming!

