Kaley Cuoco SLAMS German Coach Who Allegedly Punched A Horse At Tokyo Olympics

Kaley Cuoco has some searing thoughts about the German coach who cruelly punched a horse at the Tokyo Olympics.

In case you missed it, Kim Raisner was reportedly caught on camera hitting the horse, Saint Boy, when he failed to comply with rider Annika Schleu‘s commands during the jumping portion of the five-event competition on August 6. According to NBC News, she also had allegedly instructed the 31-year-old equestrian to punch the animal as well. Schleu was poised to win first place during the event before the animal refused to jump, which caused the athlete to score zero points and finish in 31st place.

In a statement about the alleged abuse incident, the executive board of the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne said:

“The EB reviewed video footage that showed Ms. Raisner appearing to strike the horse Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu, with her fist during the riding discipline of the women’s modern pentathlon competition. Her actions were deemed to be in violation of the UIPM competition rules, which are applied to all recognized modern pentathlon competitions including the Olympic Games.”

Thus, Raisner was kicked out of the Olympics. But her repercussions haven’t ended there…

It appears that Cuoco wants to now purchase Saint Boy, telling fans in a series of Instagram Stories that she is ready to give him a better life. The 35-year-old actress expressed:

“I feel it’s my duty here to comment on this disgrace. This is a disgusting classless abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves.”

Go off, girl! Kaley, who has been riding horses since she was a teenager, went on to bash Raisner and Schleu, saying:

“You and your team did not do your country proud or this sport. You make us look bad. Shame on you and Godspeed to any animal that comes into contact with you.”

The Big Band Theory star then called their conduct “disgusting on all levels” before adding:

“This rider and her ‘trainer’ are a disgrace. I’ll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price.”

And if you thought Kaley wasn’t serious, you would be wrong! The Flight Attendant lead later insisted she “wasn’t kidding” when she offered Saint Boy a new home. Cuoco reportedly already owns 25 horses and is married to a horse trainer and equestrian Karl Cook, so the couple is basically more than prepared to welcome him into their lives.

Here is hoping that Saint Boy finds a safe and loving home no matter where that is! Reactions to Kaley offering to take in the horse? Drop us your thoughts in the comments (below)!

