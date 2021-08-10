New Zealand Olympic Cyclist Olivia Podmore Dead At 24

New Zealand is mourning a beloved athlete…

Cyclist Olivia Podmore, who represented New Zealand at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has died at just 24 years old. At this time, the cause of her death is unknown. According to CNN, an investigation is underway to determine what happened, with a police spokesperson explaining:

“Police attended a sudden death at a Cambridge property yesterday evening. Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner. The Coroner will release their findings in due course.”

The New Zealand Olympic Committee first shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Monday by releasing a statement in which they emotionally expressed:

“The New Zealand Olympic Committee is deeply saddened by the loss of Olympian #1333 and cyclist Olivia Podmore. We offer our deepest condolences to family, friends and others in the NZ community who are grieving this loss.”

The organization also offered support (via contact information for counseling services at the bottom of the upload, below) to those grieving this sudden loss, expressing:

“We are providing wellbeing support for members of her team and the wider team as we return home from Tokyo.”

Such a devastating loss that comes days after the Tokyo Olympics concluded. While the impressive cyclist was not a part of the team this year, she was a notable presence during the 2016 Rio Olympics, at which she competed in the sprint, team sprint, and keirin events. Sadly, she did not medal, but placed 23rd and ninth in the first two events and crashed in the third. Before then, she also competed in the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In her early days, the sports enthusiast won a silver medal in the team sprint and a bronze medal in the time trial at the Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Kazakhstan in 2015. Two years later, Podmore was named the national New Zealand keirin champion.

With a strong motivation to reach greater success, the young woman was hoping to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games. So sad that she won’t get to live out those dreams…

In the wake of her death, many family members have paid tribute to their loved one on social media. Most notably, her brother Mitchell Podmore took to Facebook to wish his sibling farewell by sharing a family photo, writing:

“Rest in peace to my gorgeous sister and loved daughter of Phil Podmore. You will be in our hearts forever.”

The Christchurch, New Zealand-born Olympian was also remembered by Cycling New Zealand as a “much loved and respected rider.” We’re thinking of all Olivia’s family, friends, and former teammates as they grieve this unexpected death. May she rest in peace…

