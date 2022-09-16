Kanye West Confesses Ex Kim Kardashian Raises Their Kids '80% Of The Time' -- But He Still Gives 'Advice On Things'

Kanye West wants things done his way — even when he’s not around to see it through.

The Hurricane rapper is trying to navigate the complicated world of co-parenting with ex Kim Kardashian right now, and things aren’t going so smoothly. Of course, much of that is Ye’s own doing. He can’t seem to stop ranting about his reality TV fam on Instagram, creating major rifts in their already-strained relationship and undoubtedly affecting the formerly married duo as they try to raise their four children.

The 45-year-old rapper spoke about that in his latest media appearance this week. On Thursday, he went on Alo‘s MIND FULL podcast, and while most of the discussion centered on his business ventures, he talked a bit about parenthood, too.

In one interesting interaction, the Chicago native revealed that Kim raises the couple’s four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — about “80 percent of the time.” And yet in vintage Ye fashion, the rapper still managed to take credit for their development while also revealing that he’s always giving Kim “advice.”

How charming…

Ye told podcast hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris about it (below):

“Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids. She’s still gotta, 80 percent of the time, raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”

Uh-huh. Sure, Ye, how’s that going for you?

Of course, the SKIMS mogul first filed for divorce from Ye way back in February of 2021. So imagine suffering through 18 months of “advice” about parenting from Ye, on top of all the other s**t he’s pulled in the public eye. TBH, Kim is kind of a saint for putting up with that! But it’s what you’ve gotta do for the kids’ sake, we suppose. Ugh!

As for the rest of this week’s Alo podcast, Ye primarily discusses branding, fashion, architecture, and his business ventures, including fractured partnerships with Gap and Adidas. Those controversies have been front of mind recently for the rapper, who has been popping up on IG to call out his perceived business adversaries. Just this week, Ye terminated the Yeezy brand deal with the classic clothing retailer, and indications suggest a split from Adidas isn’t far behind.

The Jesus Walks rapper spoke negatively about those two companies during the podcast, telling Wilson and Harris:

“I honestly believe that Gap and Adidas are part of a bigger plan to marginalize American companies and American industry.”

Damn!

You can watch Ye’s full discussion (below):

Whatever one may think about Ye, you can’t claim he doesn’t say what’s on his mind… Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share ’em down in the comments (below).

