Kanye West Had A 'Good Meeting' With Kim Kardashian About Co-Parenting Amid Instagram Issues

Kanye West is making things work with Kim Kardashian. Or at least he says he is??

The 45-year-old rapper is, at times, a prolific Instagram poster. And this past week or so has been one of those times — much to Kim’s chagrin, as he has been airing out since-deleted dirty laundry about her, Kris Jenner, and the rest of the reality TV royalty.

But to his credit, the Hurricane rapper also apparently knows when to give credit for good co-parenting cooperation!

Related: John Legend Explains ALL The Kanye West Friendship Fallout…

As Perezcious readers will recall, one part of Ye’s prolific IG posting last week dealt with the schooling plans for his four children North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago. As of Tuesday morning, that post is actually still up on Ye’s IG profile, even despite the fact that he’s deleted much of his other controversial fare.

In the post, the Jesus Walks performer shared a screenshot of a text message he supposedly sent to the SKIMS mogul about a potential plan to cooperate on school choice for the kids. At issue is Kanye’s desire to send the four children to his own Donda Academy, and not Kim’s apparent choice of the private Sierra Canyon School located in the Calabasas area.

“Idea,” the rapper started his message with before adding:

“Kids 2 days at Donda and 3 at Sierra Canyon, or 3 days at Donda and 2 at Sierra Canyon including field trips busing to educational places”

That’s cooperation, all right. But is it practical??

You can see the pic with Kanye’s “this is co-parenting” caption underneath (below):

That post is now buried at the bottom of Ye’s feed following a LOT of other content about Yeezy branding, business issues with Adidas and Gap, thoughts about artistic creativity in music and fashion, and much, much more. But Ye hasn’t forgotten about his school proposal to Kim!!

On Saturday, the Heartless rapper updated fans on the apparent scheduling situation with the SKKN By Kim mogul. And it sounds like things are going… well?!

He wrote:

“Hi guys I’m baaaaack Sorry to take so long to post Just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools”

And with business issues on his mind, he quickly diverted the message back to commentary about his issues with Adidas, as you can see (below):

You can see the full post, with Ye’s edited red carpet pic calling out his some of his perceived business combatants, HERE.

Hopefully things stay this smooth forever! (Yeah, right.)

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]