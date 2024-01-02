Kanye West Posts SHOCKING Pics Of Bianca Censori -- Says She Isn't Allowed To Wear Pants All Year?!

New year, same controversial Kanye West.

The Hell of a Life rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to debut his first posts of 2024, and he definitely didn’t hold back… except maybe in the clothing department. Sharing three photos total, the disgraced artist revealed nearly-nude shots of his wife Bianca Censori — and we mean, like, her private bits are pretty much on full display.

In the first pic of the trifecta, the 28-year-old is standing against what appears to be a closet in a durag, a fur bandeau giving major under boob, a barely-there G-string, knee-high fishnet stockings, and black kitten heels. And if that wasn’t eye-catching enough, the 46-year-old captioned the pic with what sounds like a pretty boundary-pushing New Year’s resolution:

“No pants this year”

See for yourself (below):

UMMM.

But like we said, this was a set of three pics, so there’s still two more to come…

In the second, Ye himself was in the photo, which was a mirror selfie of him and his bride. She stood in a black trench coat, a black corset, black boots, and a string bikini top that barely covered her nips. Kanye, on the other hand, took the pic in a full-coverage ‘fit — also in all black. See (below):

Ohhh, so the no pants rule just applies for her? Sounds like Kanye!

The third and final pic in the set featured the Yeezy architect looking down at the ground while in the same outfit (if you can even call it that?) she sported in the second pic, minus the trench coat. He captioned this one:

“Dropped sumn?”

Take a look (below):

This is just weird… And fans seem to think so too. In the comments of the NSFW pics, users wrote things like:

“This is kind of creepy cus she’s ur wife, and ur treating her like a human dominatrix doll… not it” “Bro is supposed to be on his journey for Jesus Christ [laughing emoji” “Bro… Repent and turn back to God” “She looks kidnapped” “That’s disgusting that’s abuse”

Oof.

Fans will know the Ghost Town rapper has a strict set of rules for Bianca, one of which includes that he gets to dictate what she wears… And it seems like she’s as under his thumb as ever.

As of now, the pics are still up, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he deletes them… or if they get taken down. You can see the first pic uncensored HERE, the second HERE, and the third HERE.

Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments down below.

[Images via Kanye West/Instagram & REVOLT/YouTube]