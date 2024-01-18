Kanye West REMOVED His Teeth & Replaced Them With Titanium! Yes, Really!!!

Between the way he treats women and his disgusting white supremacist comments, Kanye West is literally morphing more and more into a James Bond villain with every passing day. And that’s apparently… his goal?

On Wednesday, the disgraced rapper shocked fans with an Instagram Story selfie featuring a mouth full of metal… No, not braces, not even a grill, but a pair of titanium dentures — that he reportedly PULLED his actual teeth out for!

WTF!

The shiny metal teeth replacements featured pointy, menacing canines and a smooth, futuristic bridge between them. It’s certainly a bold look, but leave it up to Ye to go for it. Take a look (below):

Futuristic vampire??

Following that Story pic, the father of four shared a pic of the obvious comparison — the famous Bond villain Jaws, the henchman with metal teeth from The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker. See (below):

This is seriously wild.

An insider revealed to the DailyMail.com that the titanium mouthpiece is “more expensive than diamonds” and was designed by the Yeezy founder himself. The outlet reported that the total cost is rumored to be about $850,000!

Holy s**t! We definitely know where he could have used that money instead… Like, you know, the $1 million PLUS he owes in unpaid taxes!

Dr. Thomas Connelly is the one who fitted Ye for the dentures, alongside Master Dental Technician Naoki Hayashi in Beverly Hills. Connelley told the outlet:

“Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!”

Wow. “Epic” is certainly one way to put it…

Kanye is no stranger to daring dental procedures, as back in 2010 he had his bottom row of teeth replaced with diamonds.

We wonder how Bianca Censori feels — not that she’d have had a say… Or Kim Kardashian? Or any of their four kids?! Kinda scary for a kid, right?

What do YOU think?? Let us know in the comments down below!

