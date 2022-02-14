Kanye West Says He Has No 'Beef' With Kim Kardashian In Valentine's Day Post -- Has Faith They'll Be Back Together

Kanye West is back on Instagram again, but this time, he’s taking a more measured stance!

The 44-year-old rapper posted twice on the social media site Monday morning, sharing several long messages with his nearly 13 million followers on the app. And as to be expected, the content has to do with what a lot of his recent IG content has touched on: his relationship with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

In Monday’s posts, Ye popped off in his now-patented ALL CAPS style, saying he “don’t have beef” with the SKIMS mogul and optimistically stated that he has “faith that we’ll be back together.”

He opened like this (below):

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER”

Wow!

And then he went into a longer rant about “the court of public opinion.” In it, he called out media outlets by name and asked to “speak directly” to them while linking the request back to his family:

“I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES”

Hmmm…

That’s interesting, because Ye has spoken very directly to the media very recently! It’s not like he wouldn’t have an audience with most outlets if he wanted one, too. Say what you will about some of his antics, but he draws eyeballs. That’s for sure!

Of course, he also posted — and then deleted — an IG message directed at us over the weekend, too. So clearly Kanye has the media on his mind!

Here’s the entire caption of that first post (below):

But wait!

There’s more!

In a second IG post popping up about an hour later on Monday morning, the Hurricane rapper opened up with his gratitude to his fans.

Thanking his followers “for your support of my family,” the fashion designer asked his charges to yell “Kimye Forever” at his estranged wife’s new BF Pete Davidson if they were to see the SNL star in public:

“THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER”

Uhhhh…. OK?! That’s one way to do it, we guess? Yelling “Kimye Forever” at Pete is kind of a funny troll, TBH.

But there’s a dark side to it: we hope nobody takes Ye’s request further than that. After all, Pete has reportedly doubled down on his security detail out of concern for potential Ye-related problems, and the rapper hasn’t shied away from dropping multiple anti-Pete diss tracks in recent weeks. So nobody should take ANY action that is remotely physical or aggressive towards Pete or anybody else!

Here is that full comment (below):

Whew.

It’s a lot! Not gonna lie! What do U make of Kanye’s newest comments, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on all of this down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]