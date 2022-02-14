Julia Fox Deletes Pics Of Kanye West & 'Likes' One Of Kim Kardashian's Photos -- Guess They Are Dunzo!

So much for Julia Fox and Kanye West?!

It’s kind of felt like that’s already been going on, TBH. But now, we are really keyed up for a possible breakup, because the Uncut Gems actress deleted almost ALL of the Juliye-related content from her Instagram account over the weekend!

And to make matters even worse for Ye, the 32-year-old star also double-tapped one of Kim Kardashian‘s newest IG pics from Sunday night, too. So if you were wondering whether Kanye and Julia were going through some problems, uhh, things aren’t looking so good at this point!

Now, Julia hasn’t scrapped every Ye-related photo from her page. The 44-year-old rapper still figures prominently in the actress and podcast host’s most recent carousel celebrating her early February birthday, for example. But eagle-eyed fans took note over the weekend that Julia did some major IG-cleansing on Super Bowl Sunday, and wiped out a bunch of old Yeezy snaps.

Julia also “liked” this new snap from the SKIMS founder (below), which debuted late Sunday night, hours after Kim’s hometown team Los Angeles Rams‘ enjoyed a big Super Bowl victory:

Miz Fox also chimed in in the comments section of a Hollywood Unlocked post, sharing:

“And just for the record I never stopped liking Kim’s posts.”

Well then, LOLz!

Knowing how Kanye has been acting on IG regarding his estranged wife, seeing Julia like that photo says a LOT!

It also means more considering Julia’s apparent step back from Ye in recent days, anyways. Perezcious readers will recall how an insider spoke out about Fox’s feelings this past Friday, alleging that the Forbidden Fruits host balked at Yeezy’s west coast overtures in favor of family and work in NYC:

“Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York. Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn’t take that on. … Although they remain close, their relationship has evolved.”

“Evolved,” huh? Hmmm…

Now, there hasn’t been any official confirmation (yet) that Julia and Kanye are completely done. But taken together, all of this looks like it’s moving that way. Just saying! And fans are very much picking up on the breakup vibes!

Here is just a small sample of the reaction flooding in from Twitter (below):

“How can one split up from a fake relationship?!” “It’s gotta be hard dating a guy who spends that much energy on his ex.” “he is trying to make kim jealous but it did not work and Julia is proably realizing that Kanye is not well” “If she was smart she pull the eject button. He clearly wants his ex back she’s a toy to keep him busy.” “They were never together. Julia used Kanye for clout, Kanye used her to satisfy his lust.” “Her Instagram following went from 700k to 1.2M in the last two months so she’s done well” “Thought that would be a love that would last a lifetime or at least until it was too warm to wear leather every day.”

That last comment has us DYING! LOLz! Seriously, tho, what say U, Perezcious readers?? Are Kanye and Julia as good as done now that she’s pretty much completely wiped out his presence from her IG page?! Sound OFF with your thoughts on this down in the comments (below)…

