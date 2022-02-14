Julia Fox's MIND-BOGGLING Response To Claim She Was Spotted Crying Over Kanye West Breakup: 'I Haven't Cried Since 1997'

Julia Fox can’t be bothered, apparently! Literally!

The 32-year-old actress opened up on Monday morning, posting several messages to her Instagram Stories that had to do with her possibly-troubled relationship with rapper Kanye West.

In one post, the Uncut Gems actress took aim at a recent news report that suggested she had been seen in an airport over the weekend crying and appearing distraught due to relationship troubles with Ye.

In the since-deleted response to that allegation on her IG Stories, Fox screenshotted a snap of the article claiming she had been crying because her romance with Yeezy was supposedly on the rocks. The Forbidden Fruits podcast host explained that she had actually been rushing through the airport to catch a flight home to see her 1-year-old son (below):

“Y’all are straight trash, I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!! If anything, I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like s**t, it’s cuz I got out at Terminal 1 and ran on foot to Terminal 7 cuz I was fkin late for a plane to go see the only men that matter, which is my son and my dad.”

Well then!

Not sure “I haven’t cried since 1997” is quite the flex she thinks it is. We mean, you haven’t cried in over two decades? Gurl, are you OK?!?! Y’all buying that??

This follows another since-deleted IG Stories post from Fox, in which she re-shared a comment about Kim Kardashian that she’d made earlier on a separate IG account!

As we reported earlier on Monday, Julia took issue with being called out for liking one of Kim’s recent IG posts, and the actress explained to fans that, really, she never stopped:

“And just for the record, I never stopped liking Kim’s posts.”

Oh OK!

So Julia is seriously trying to separate herself from any insinuation that she’s supposedly in tears over Ye! And she’s had a very busy few hours posting and deleting content on IG. Ha!

Still no confirmation as to whether Juliye has split or not, like some reports have started to suggest, but it’s definitely been an interesting few days for the couple.

Of course, Perezcious readers will readily recall how Ye took to IG on this Valentine’s Day morning, too, and openly stated that he hopes to reconcile with the SKIMS mogul and re-unite his family.

As part of a series of Instagram messages, Ye wrote (below):

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER”

Soooo where does that leave him and Julia?!

Airport tears or not, it’s very clear Kanye has women other than Julia on his mind right now. Guess we’ll just have to see what that means for Juliye’s (open) relationship.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

