Kanye West Delivers Literal TRUCKLOAD Of Roses To Kim Kardashian For Valentine's Day!

Kanye West may not be the one kissing Kim Kardashian this Valentine’s Day, but he still wants to shower her with love!

The artist took a break from publicly slamming his ex’s boyfriend online to make a different kind of inappropriate gesture: an over-the-top Valentine’s Day gift he had delivered to the KUWTK star on Monday. Because a dozen roses just isn’t romantic or genius enough, the Power rapper sent a literal truckload. Taking to Instagram with the proof, Ye posted two photos of a black truck carrying a pile of red flowers in the back. The side of the car, as well as the post’s caption, read:

“MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR”

If the use of K’s didn’t make his point obvious enough, he even tagged Kim on the post, making sure there was no konfusion as to whom his sights were set on!

Take a look at the romantic gesture (below)!

Cute! But you know, wholly inappropriate as he already gave up on that relationship after she tried and tried. We know he’s hurting, but it’s also unfair for him to just demand her love whenever it’s convenient. But hey, that’s Kanye.

Does he really think this is enough to woo back his baby momma after the feud he’s started with her beau Pete Davidson?!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Kanye West/Instagram]