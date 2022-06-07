Kanye West & Chaney Jones Are DUNZO! See The Clues She's Been Dropping...

It seems like Kanye West and Chaney Jones are a thing of the past!

TMZ sources confirmed on Tuesday that the couple, who have been together since February, called it quits. No details on who broke up with who were released, but it’s not that much of a surprise since Chaney has seemingly been dropping hints on her Instagram account! A quick look at the Kim Kardashian lookalike’s page makes it clear something big is going on in her personal life. Why? Because she’s deleted (or archived) almost all her photos, including all remnants of Ye! Uh-oh! Ch-ch-check out the proof HERE!

On top of all of that, the Yeezy designer was also spotted out with another new model last week, identified as Monica Corgan, according to reports. They were seen attending a screening of Top Gun: Maverick together, a classic date night. Just saying!

And while nothing particularly romantic was going on in a snapshot of the duo enjoying Tom Cruise‘s new flick, the sighting certainly raised eyebrows. See a look at their potential date night (below)!

Wow!

So just like that, they’re really over?? Nothing has been confirmed by either star, and they are both still following each other on Instagram making it seem like things are still somewhat amicable. But a source did tell Page Six that they’ve been having issues since their trip to Tokyo last month. According to the insider, their relationship became “choppy” after they returned home. Knowing the dad of four, though, that doesn’t necessarily mean they can’t reconcile, the confidant added:

“You know how things are. Tomorrow they might be posted together again.”

Also, we’ve yet to see the biggest telltale sign that Yeezy has moved on. That is, of course, him gifting his new boo a Birkin bag! As Perezcious readers know, the musician gave Jones a rare Hermès Birkin bag valued at $275,000 during their relationship. He reportedly purchased it from Privé Porter and had it delivered to her in Houston.

He did a similar thing with ex-girlfriend Julia Fox when he gave her and her friends Birkin bags. Soo… now we just wait and see if Monica gets the same royal treatment! As for her, she marks a big shift in Kanye’s dating life since she looks very different from his ex-wife! Maybe this means he’s officially gotten over Kim? Or at least, he’s trying to? Good for him.

Ch-ch-check out his rumored new love interest (below).

Thoughts on all this, Perezcious readers? Are you sad to see Chaney and Kanye are on the rocks?

