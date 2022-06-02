Kim Kardashian Really Wanted To F**k Pete Davidson After SNL -- And Teases She's Having The BEST Sex Of Her Life!

Kim Kardashian had to make the first move to get Pete Davidson to really notice her — and it worked!

The SKIMS mogul recounted the beginnings of her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star in the most recent episode of The Kardashians, which streamed on Thursday morning. Judging by Kim’s comments, it sounds like she did all the work to pursue her man, and things turned out quite well indeed!

Kim explained that things kicked off in an amazing way very briefly when she and Pete first kissed while filming their infamous Aladdin sketch for the late-night comedy show. But then when he missed her after-party, she was disappointed!

Kim explained:

“I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe. I was like, ‘Oh s**t maybe I’ve been… maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day.”

Persistent as ever, the SKKN by Kim whiz didn’t let her pursuit stop there.

Hilariously, she recalled how she had heard rumors about his big d**k energy (thanks, Ariana Grande!) and wanted to see for herself if that was true following her split earlier that year from Kanye West:

“A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like, “Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ They were like ‘Yeah,’ and I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my god I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking… I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my… I was just basically DTF.”

OMG!

Get it, girl! DTF indeed!

Interestingly, Kete’s connection quickly became more than sexual, and Perezcious readers are well aware now of their strong and growing relationship. But still, it sounds like the 41-year-old reality TV star’s sexual needs are very much being met!!

Later in the new Kardashians ep, Kim was talking with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian about her physical connection with the Meet Cute star. Reflecting on their red-hot bedroom moves together, the momma of four said this before trailing off at the end with a wink and a laugh (below):

“When I turned 40, everyone said it’s the best sex of your life. And so far…”

Wink, wink! We LOVE to hear that!!

The Selfish author also opened up to her sisters about the “happiness, peace, Zen, laughter” that she got when she first really connected romantically with the 28-year-old comedian. Celebrating about how “it’s all I want and I got it,” the reality TV mogul revealed how even just doing super-normal things with Pete leaves her feeling happy and fulfilled:

“I never knew you could just be so happy watching TV series or go to the gym, from someone that I never thought would go to the gym or had been to the gym before.”

Awww!

She even told a funny story about how the comedian helped her out in a pinch while she was sleeping:

“I had this big pimple on my nose and I kept on complaining about this pimple… One thing that we seriously have in common is we’re obsessed with skin care and dermatologists and beauty products. I fell asleep at 8:30, I was so tired, and I woke up with dried pimple medicine on my nose. He put it on for me in my sleep.”

That’s real love right there!

Later in the episode, Kim flew out to the Dominican Republic to do her now-infamous cover shoot for Sports Illustrated. While on the private jet, she decided to give Pete a FaceTime tour of the impressive digs. After getting off the phone with him, Kim was smiling ear-to-ear and reflecting on her amazing new connection. The star called it “the best feeling,” and said:

“I just feel like I’m embarking on this new journey. This is the year about me, and to do what I want, and what makes me happy. It almost feels like this is a dream come true.”

So sweet! BTW, after the FaceTime call, the episode ended on a bit of a Kete cliffhanger! Pete had a special gift delivered to Kim, and while viewers never find out exactly what it was, Kim can be seen exclaiming:

“Oh my god! Shut up, these are my favorite!”

So we suppose we’ll just have to tune in next week for more!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

