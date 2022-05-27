Kanye West Reignites Custody War With Kim Kardashian In New Song -- Listen HERE

Here we go again…

We thought these two had found peace, but apparently not yet. Kanye West is reigniting his custody battle with ex-wife Kim Kardashian in musical form. On Thursday he released a new track called True Love, featuring the late rapper XXXTentacion. In the song, West airs out some of his grievances about how the KKW Beauty founder is raising the ex-couple’s four children — and laments once again how he supposedly doesn’t get to spend enough time with them.

Related: Kim Apologizes To Her Family For How Kanye Treated Them Over The Years!

In the Thursday night release, Ye’s opening verse kicks right off with an apparent reference to the 41-year-old reality TV star’s parenting habits. In the first bar, the Jesus Walks artist asks about when he will “see the kids” again, rapping:

“Wait, when you see the kids? I’ll see y’all tomorrow / Wait, when the sunset? I see y’all tomorrow”

The Hurricane rapper doesn’t end there, either. Later in the verse, Ye opens up about his family life and makes a reference to Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman — the incarcerated former Mexican drug cartel leader who famously tunneled his way to freedom during an earlier stay in prison.

Criticizing “all the nannies” apparently involved in his and Kim’s coparenting situation, Yeezy raps:

“And you know all the nannies said, ‘Daddy in Nebraska’ / Let the kids dig a tunnel to my house like Chapo”

Wow!

You can hear the whole song (below):

All this comes on the heels of Thursday’s announcement that Ye’s lawyer Samantha Spector is walking away from representing the rapper as he finishes out his divorce case against the SKIMS mogul.

By removing herself from representing Ye, Spector is quitting before she can finish her work on the rapper’s behalf with things like child custody arrangements and financial moves — the last major aspects to be decided in the high-profile divorce. So it’s certainly coincidental, to say the least, that Ye would release this new song at nearly the same time. Maybe she’s been keeping him from releasing it? And now the adults have left the room?

Related: Kanye West’s New GF Appears To Have Gotten A Very Curious Tattoo!

As for Kim, it’ll be interesting to see if there’s any response here. The Selfish author and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, have been the subjects of Ye’s very public anger in the recent past via a series of controversial since-deleted Instagram posts. Yeezy also infamously buried a Claymation version of the Saturday Night Live star earlier this year in a disturbingly dark music video of another newly-released song.

The drama subsided for a while in recent months, with Ye even indicating he was working on becoming a better person while out of the public eye. Of course, these new lyrics are not quite as openly jaw-dropping as Ye’s outright violent depictions of Pete in that prior video. Still, this new song could potentially reignite a very tense custody situation with Kim right when we all were hoping things would work towards a calm, reasonable resolution.

Sigh…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Dan Jackman/WENN/Avalon]