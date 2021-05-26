Kanye West 'Secretly Dating' Supermodel Irina Shayk!

Kanye West is apparently already prepared to move on romantically from his now-estranged wife of six years, Kim Kardashian, if these rumors can be believed.

According to reports out on Tuesday, the 43-year-old rapper is said to be “secretly dating” supermodel Irina Shayk. Yes, Shayk is the 35-year-old mother to actor Bradley Cooper‘s daughter Lea De Seine. Quite the catch, Kanye!

The alleged new couple was first reported by Instagram-based celeb gossip site DeuxMoi, with a source simply saying (below):

“Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mama.”

Wow! But…

The anonymous figured behind DeuxMoi replied to the tip with some apparent clarification, adding their own commentary on the allegations (below):

“After further looking into this, I don’t know if ‘dating’ is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there.”

Hmmm…

Still, another tipster doubled down on the first claim and contended that Irina and Yeezy are “def dating.” At the very least, it sounds like there’s some clear interest there?!

Of course, Irina and Kanye have been connected for more than a decade, so on some level, it would make sense. Fans with good memories will recall Shayk was a featured player in the rapper’s Power music video, where she played an angel, all the way back in 2010. And two years after that, the supermodel graced the runway to model West’s fall/winter collection that season at Paris Fashion Week.

So maybe there could be something to these rumors?!

