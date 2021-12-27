Whoa! Kanye West Just Made A MAJOR Real Estate Move To Be Super-Close To Kim Kardashian!

Kanye West just dropped COIN on a new house — and the location is super interesting to us!

According to a new report published on Monday morning over at DailyMail.com, the 44-year-old rapper just purchased an estate in the exclusive, gated community of Hidden Hills, set northwest of Los Angeles and home to countless celebrities and much of the upper crust.

But its location is the most noteworthy thing here: the house is literally across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian‘s mega-mansion! Coincidence or nah?!

Per the report, Kanye apparently plopped down $4.5 million on a 3,651-square-foot, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in the exclusive El Lay neighborhood. The interior look of the house itself is a bit dated, but it’s on a big lot — exactly 1.07 acres — and it has a nice, big pool out back. The crib also contains a horse corral and a stable for three horses, so there’s some potential there, even if the interior is in serious need of a facelift!

Ye really wanted this crib, too. According to the report, he put down $421,000 over the listed asking price on the home, which was built in 1955, to ensure he wasn’t outbid.

Whoa!

That’s all just standard real estate talk, though. The home sits literally across the street from the backside of Kim’s massive mansion on the edge of the Las Virgenes Canyon Open Space area northwest of Tinseltown.

That spot really makes us wonder: did Yeezy purchase this home to be close to the four children he shares with the 41-year-old SKIMS founder? Or did he grab it up to keep tabs on Kim and Pete Davidson‘s developing relationship?! Or… both??

Heck, Kanye could have pretty much any house he wants — we’ve seen him make way more expensive real estate purchases this year, in fact. So why go big and overpay on a fixer-upper near Kim if there wasn’t a really specific reason?? After all, he sure hasn’t been shy about commenting on how he wants to get back together with the reality star!

What do U think about Kanye’s real estate moves here, Perezcious readers?? Is it all being done to make co-parenting a little bit easier like Adele has with her ex-husband?! Or is there an ulterior motive at play!? Sound OFF about all this with your take down in the comments (below)!

