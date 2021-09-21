Kanye West Drops Nearly $60 Million On Malibu Bachelor Pad!!

Goodbye, Wyoming! Seems like Kanye West will be healing his heartbreak over in the ‘bu!

According to a new report, the rapper is said to have purchased a new property in Malibu amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian, dropping $57.25 million on his modern bachelor pad! Leaving his ex with their Hidden Hills estate, we can only wonder how ‘Ye will out-Kanye this mansion (you can see pics of it HERE).

Located on Puerco Beach, the beachfront home designed by Tadao Ando boasts four bedrooms and 3,665 square feet — just enough for kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm to run around in!

While Ye’s reps haven’t confirmed the purchase, Shore Drive Holdings, which is registered to the same address as the artist’s Yeezy brand, is listed as the buyer. So the paper trail isn’t hard to follow… But hey, you can’t blame Kanye for wanting to keep a low-profile now that he’s moving out of a famed gated community, right?

Speaking of his former residence… did Kanye move closer to his ex because he really is trying to win her back? We mean… it’s not exactly down the street, but it’s a hell of a lot closer than Wyoming!

Or is this just a lavish new place to live the single life?

Either way, he’ll finally be in the same state as his kids! And that we can all agree is a good move!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

