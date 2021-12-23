Here's How Pete Davidson Is Reacting To Kanye West's Public Pleas To Reconcile With Kim Kardashian

We kind of figured Pete Davidson was a pretty laid-back guy, and as it turns out, we might be right!

The Saturday Night Live star has seen his romance with Kim Kardashian heat up in recent weeks, but even as he gets serious with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians icon, unknowns still exist. Most notably, as we’ve been reporting, is the mental health and rebound reaction coming from Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West as Pim makes more and more public appearances. Kanye hasn’t been shy about proclaiming his desire to reconcile with his estranged wife, potentially causing some major friction for Pete!

Well, now we are learning that Pete is NOT bothered by Ye’s behavior!

In fact, according to an insider who spoke about the matter to Us Weekly, it sounds like the Guy Code alum isn’t even thinking twice about the rapper’s public pronouncements of his love for Kim! The source said:

“Pete is not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim. He’s very laid-back and understanding.”

And the insider had more to say about the 28-year-old comedian’s mother, Amy Davidson, too!

According to that source, the SKIMS mogul is “still having fun” with Pete and his fam as the relationship progresses beyond the first few months. And it really sounds like Momma Davidson in particular is seriously vibing with the reality TV superstar:

“Pete’s mom really likes Kim and thinks she’s very sweet.”

Awww!

Kim and Pete have consistently gotten closer after first connecting way back in October following the 41-year-old’s hosting turn on Saturday Night Live.

Since then, the duo has met up multiple times on both coasts — including late-night outings on Staten Island, the borough where Pete calls home, as well as Palm Springs evenings in alongside momager Kris Jenner and krew. Those dates have given the pair a base upon which to build a relationship, and it seems like they are getting physically closer from it, too!

But at what cost?! Insiders can gush about how laid-back and low-key Pete seems to be about all this, but we know the momma of four is walking on eggshells with this new relationship as it relates to her ex. Does that bode well for the future of Pim?!

Only time will tell…

What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on Pete, Kanye, and Kim down in the comments (below)!

