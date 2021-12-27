Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Spotted On Post-Christmas Lunch Date In Beverly Hills -- Details HERE!

These two are at it again — and we just can’t get enough!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson stepped out for a post-Christmas lunch date in a super low-key way on Sunday, hitting up a coffee shop in Beverly Hills together and apparently looking cute AF while they did it!

According to media reports, the duo were spotted at the well-known Polo Lounge inside the Beverly Hills Hotel during the day yesterday, hanging out together while having lunch and enjoying each other’s company in a high-end setting!

Per one outlet, the duo sat down for lunch with Kim stepping up “makeup-free” as she rocked a black sweatshirt over a gray top, on account of the relative cold spell that has hit El Lay this week. Pete sat with a gray beanie and a standard black hoodie — nearly matching, as it were, and clearly a cozy little outing in the midst of the holiday season!

An eyewitness reported the King of Staten Island had his arm around her and was gazing at her while the duo chatted merrily while eating and drinking to their heart’s content. Awww!

It’s not the first time the duo has been spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel, so it would certainly appear that the celeb-infested hotspot is fast becoming the place to be for ’em both. As Perezcious readers will recall, the couple sat down for breakfast at the Fountain Coffee Room within the very same hotel last week. And, just days before Christmas, Pete pulled into the valet area of the hotel driving Kim’s custom Rolls-Royce after a last-minute holiday shopping outing. So there’s definitely a lot of activity going down around there!

The timing of all this is the most interesting part, though. As we reported over the weekend, Pete’s mom Amy Davidson was speculated to have been in attendance at the world-famous KarJenner Christmas party just ahead of the holiday. Seeing now that Pete was clearly in town on the day after Christmas raises the all-important possibility that he was also in attendance at the Christmas Eve shindig, opting to keep his presence there a secret from sources and media reports. We initially didn’t think he was going to be around for Christmas, so to see him in town early on the day after certainly makes us wonder!

What do U make of Pim’s continued connection, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your thoughts on this cute couple down in the comments (below)!

