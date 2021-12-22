How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye West’s Pleas To Get Back Together!

Kim Kardashian has some feelings about Kanye West’s series of public pleas to become a couple again…

Despite their ongoing divorce, the 44-year-old rapper has made it known many times that he is not ready to throw in the towel just yet when it comes to their marriage. Ye’s public campaign to win the KUWTK alum back started when he appeared on the Drink Champs podcast, during which he spoke out about their breakup and stated plainly that he still considers Kim to be his wife. He said at the time:

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced. So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Yeah. SNL was “making” her say that. Sure.

During Thanksgiving week, Ye took to Instagram Stories to share a throwback picture of the two locking lips. The music producer also made a “Thanksgiving Prayer” video in which he admitted that getting back with Kim is all he thinks about. And then the Jesus Walks rapper even made a direct plea for her to “run right back” to him when he reworked the lyrics of his 2010 track Runaway, begging during a concert:

“I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly.”

Oh, Kanye…

FYI, she was in the audience to hear the alternate lyrics, too — making the show super awkward from the momma of four! Or was it?

Kimmy Kakes has kept silent about the grand gestures, but we finally have some insight into how she’s reacting in private. Apparently they’ve completely caught her off guard! A source explained to Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“Kim knows Kanye is a good person and [she] respects him. She was surprised by his comments about wanting to get back together.”

We don’t blame her for feeling shocked since the declarations only came around when she started hanging out with a new man. Additionally, he was still with model Vinetria during all of this; they have since broken up.

Not to mention Ye seemed completely uninterested in fighting for the marriage before the divorce. He just wanted to stay in his compound three states away and pretend to run for president.

And while Kim may have a lot of respect for Kanye, she’s also not afraid to make it clear she wants to move on. The reality star has been dating Pete Davidson for the past couple of months — and things seem to be heating up between the couple as they are possibly getting ready to spend the holidays together. A BIG relationship step!

She also has filed to become legally single, even requesting to remove the “West” from her last time and describing their marriage as beyond saving:

“Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means. The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

It’s safe to say that although she may have been shocked by Kanye’s recent public declarations, she is still 100 percent ready to close that romantic chapter of her life.

Is there more to Kim’s feelings than surprise? Does she even believe Kanye? We guess we’ll have to stay tuned to see…

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, WENN/Avalon]