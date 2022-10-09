Kanye West’s Twitter Account Gets Locked After Threatening To Go ‘Death Con 3 On Jewish People’

Kanye West is facing consequences for his anti-semitic posts.

As we previously reported, Instagram had deleted content from the 45-year-old rapper and restricted the account for violating the social media platform’s rules and guidelines. It is unclear what content Kanye posted that led to the restriction or how long it will be in place. However, the action came shortly after the Yeezy fashion designer posted a screenshot of a text message he sent to Diddy, in which he implied the 52-year-old was being controlled by Jewish people – a longstanding anti-semitic trope. See the message below:

Kanye responded to the situation by moving to Twitter and calling out Mark Zuckerberg for kicking him off the ‘gram. However, his return to the platform wasn’t without an incident either. In response to being called anti-semitic for his Instagram post, Ye threatened to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” tweeting:

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

What the actual f**k, Kanye?! This tweet is absolutely vile. Many people have since called out Kanye for the anti-semitic tweet, including Meghan McCain. She slammed the musician for the harmful message in a lengthy post on Instagram, writing alongside a screenshot of the tweet:

“A reminder – antisemitic hate crimes are at their highest levels in America in decades. Antisemitic language, rhetoric and statements have become common place in American media, politics and pop culture. It is now normal to hear casual antisemitic comments from from sitting members of congress, media hosts, pop culture figures etc. – it is a cancer and it is everywhere. It is an existential threat to American life and our Jewish friends and family both in our country and outside of it. I have zero tolerance for this shit. Zero.”

Not mincing her words, the 37-year-old said Kanye and his actions are complete “trash”:

“Conservatives always claim to hate celebrity but jump and get excited like a teenage girl at a Harry Styles concert any time any of them show our side attention. It is pathetic, we are supposed to be anti celebrity and for the average working men and women – but I guess that went out the window years ago. This man is no icon, he has no wisdom I care to hear. Do not look the other way from this statement – it is the public hatred of Judaism and Jews and full fucking stop there is NO place for this anywhere.”

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the disgusting tweet remained up on the platform for about an hour before removing it for violating Twitter guidelines. It was replaced with an automated notice that reads, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

Despite potential Twitter owner Elon Musk welcoming him back to the platform, by Sunday, the company revealed to Forbes that Kanye’s account was locked due to “a violation of Twitter’s policies.” While the spokesperson did not specify which policies the tweet broke, Twitter does ban violence and harassment of others “on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

These posts are just the latest in a string of troubling and problematic behavior from Kanye over the past week. The Jesus Walks artist came under fire for wearing a “White Lives Matter” tee at his YZY show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. This prompted many people and high-profile figures to condemn him for donning the white supremacist hate slogan at the show — including Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Gigi Hadid. However, Kanye did not take the criticism too well and proceeded to bully many of those who called him out.

Reactions to the latest? Do you think Twitter should remove Kanye from the platform permanently after the tweet? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via WENN]