Kanye West’s FIFTH Divorce Lawyer Officially Quits!

Kanye West just cannot hold onto a lawyer!

According to TMZ, the 45-year-old rapper officially lost his fifth attorney in his never-ending divorce battle with Kim Kardashian. As you may recall, his now former lawyer Samantha Spector took over after he fired his previous representation in the eleventh hour before heading into court to make the breakup official. But shortly afterward, she asked the judge to relieve her from the case in May without going into specifics, only citing “an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.”

While she was not originally planning on withdrawing as his counsel until next week, it appears she is done working with Kanye and wanted out of the arrangement ASAP! During a trial-setting hearing in El Lay on Friday, the judge granted her request and allowed her to withdraw as his attorney early — leaving Ye without legal representation once again. Yeesh!

The Yeezy designer was also warned to submit his financial declarations in order to reach an agreement over their property and custody of their four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. If he does not submit the docs soon, the case would then be heading to trial in December. We’ll have to see what happens next here! But for now, it looks like the performer needs to find a new lawyer stat!

Why doesn’t anyone want to rep him? We’re told it’s usually because a client either refuses to pay or refuses to listen to advice. We’re inclined to guess the latter in Ye’s case… Reactions?

[Image via WENN]