Kanye West Told TMZ He Loved Hitler Years Ago?! See The Shocking Accusation!

Kanye West is discussing his recent comments about Jewish people — but allegations are also surfacing about AWFUL older comments.

As we reported early on Thursday morning, Ye spent Wednesday night at the premiere of Candace Owens‘ documentary on the aftermath of the George Floyd protests in 2020. He was joined there by Ray J and Kid Rock — truly an absurd trio. Already, insiders are sharing concerns about Owens’ supposed influence over the rapper.

Immediately after the premiere, TMZ caught up with Ye while he was walking out to a waiting car. The photog tried to stop him by asking about the documentary, to which the Chicago-born star responded:

“I loved it. Is that the only question you got?”

Ye seemed amused the photog asked that, considering all the s**t that has gone down in the last couple weeks. But after stumbling, the journo recovered and queried the Jesus Walks rapper about his intention to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The artist turned the question back with his own question in response:

“You think that the comment [about Jewish people] came just out of the blue? Or do you think there was a reason why I felt [that way]?”

Uh-oh…

When the photog asked if Ye wished harm upon Jewish people, the rapper said he did not. However, as we covered, Kim Kardashian‘s ex also tried to argue that he was concerned with “bad business” experiences he’d had in the entertainment industry. Here’s his full quote about defending “Black entertainers”:

“No. No way. But I do feel that in Hollywood, especially with Black entertainers, I’ve had a lot of bad experiences. And then people use that anti-Semite idea to cover up bad business. To say, ‘hey, if you’re calling somebody out on bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic.'”

Uhhh??

You can see the exchange HERE. Who knows what Ye will say next? Or what he’s said already that we didn’t know about??

Even more shockingly on Wednesday, former TMZ staffer Van Lathan spoke about a past comment Ye made to the news outlet, and the allegation is truly horrific.

Lathan worked with TMZ until 2019. Now he hosts the Higher Learning podcast with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. The two were talking about Ye’s anti-Semitic turn when Lathan explained he’d seen it before. The event in question, the ex-TMZ charge claimed on the podcast, came in 2018. It was during Ye’s unforgettable and awful commentary to the news outlet about how slavery was “a choice.”

According to Lathan, he also brought up the Holocaust during his on-air debate with Ye about slavery (both pictured in the inset, above). The podcast personality told Lindsay how things went down from there, claiming Ye professed support for Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime from World War II!

Lathan said:

“If you look at what I said at TMZ, it goes from me saying like, ‘hey Kanye, there’s real-life, real-world implication to everything that you just said there.’ What I say after that — if I can remember, it’s been a long time — was, ’12 million people actually died because of Nazism and Hitler and all of that stuff,’ and then I move on to talk about what he said about slavery. The reason they took it out is because it wouldn’t have made sense unless they kept in Kanye saying he loved Hitler and the Nazis, which he said when he was at TMZ. He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis.’ Something to that effect.”

What the f**k?!?! Saying you “love Hitler” is BEYOND unacceptable!!!

So why didn’t the world see it when it happened?? Lathan claims Ye’s shocking response was EDITED OUT of the final product by the news outlet! Sounds familiar actually… He explained to Rachel:

“I’ve already heard him say that stuff before. I mean, I was taken aback because that type of anti-Semitic talk is disgusting. But as far as him, I knew that that was in him because when came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview.”

So when Ye sent that now-infamous tweet about “JEWISH PEOPLE” last week, Lathan was NOT surprised:

“When I saw [the new tweets], I was like, ‘oh, I knew that this was eventually coming.’ As a matter of fact, I had anticipated it coming, like, way earlier than this.”

Ugh.

Neither Ye nor TMZ have publicly responded to Lathan’s allegation. But we can’t imagine Kanye is going to have a reasonable explanation for such a quote…

