Kanye West Being Anti-Semitic After Promoting White Supremacist Ideas? SHOCKER!

Kanye West has done it again. “It” being pissing people off with extremely harmful comments.

As you most likely know by now, the 45-year-old fashion designer has been at the center of controversy after he wore a long-sleeved tee on Monday that showcased the white supremacist hate slogan, “White Lives Matter”.

Conservative star Candace Owens and several models also joined him in wearing the problematic shirts at his YZY show during Paris Fashion Week . Ye’s decision to sport these articles of clothing on the runway has drawn heavy criticism from the likes of Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, and more. In response, the rapper has since bullied many of those who called him out, mocking their physical appearances and more.

Now, Kanye has found himself under fire once again for MORE bad takes — this time for making anti-semitic comments. On Thursday, he sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson to talk about the WLM controversy, but at one point, he brought up Jared Kushner, saying the 41-year-old only brokered the Abraham Accords during Donald Trump’s administration to make money:

“I just think that’s what they’re about, is making money. I don’t think that they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money.”

And that harmful anti-semitic stereotype wasn’t the only jaw-dropping moment. On Friday, the Stronger artist then Instagrammed several screenshots of text messages between him and Diddy after the latter blasted Ye for the “White Lives Matter” shirts. Kanye took aim at Diddy, writing:

“I didn’t like our convo, I’m selling these tees. Nobody gets in between me and my money. This is my grandfather texting you now. Never call me with no bulls**t like that again unless you ready to green light me cause anybody who got on that tee is me. Cause anybody who got on that tee is me. Out of respect for everything you’ve meant to me I’ll be quiet as Virgil but now I know how I’ve hurt people I love with threats.”

Diddy then allegedly asked to meet with Kanye face to face, saying over text:

“Let’s stop playing these internet games. And don’t feel threatened. You’ll be fine. Just love.”

He responded, saying:

“This ain’t a game… Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me… I told you this was war…Now gone get you some business.”

Wow.. Kanye then captioned the post, writing:

“Jesus is Jew.”

Since then, many people in the Jewish community have been rightfully upset about the latest comments, including the executive director of the nonprofit group StopAntisemitism, Liora Rez. She slammed the remarks in the interview with Tucker, calling them “horrifying” to Newsweek:

“This is horrifying, just to…tap into these century-old antisemitic myths of Jewish money.”

Liora then said about the Instagram post:

“I think we can all agree he [Ye] has always been a provocateur, and he is struggling with mental health issues [and] family issues, but once we saw his post we actually commented right away, ‘We strongly urge you to delete this.’”

While Kanye suffers from mental health struggles and bipolar disorder, she says “this gives him zero excuses to spew baseless and confusing messages about Jews, specifically when antisemitism has been set ablaze across America.” She continued:

“Furthermore, his language about influence taps into an age-old antisemitic myth and stereotype about Jewish control. I don’t think he understands when his wording is problematic, but we hope he deletes the Instagram posts. Jews have enough issues as it is right now without him furthering any type of negativity towards us and hatred.”

Considering he doesn’t even understand the controversy surrounding the “White Lives Matter” shirts, we won’t be surprised if he doesn’t apologize for his terrible remarks or remove the post anytime soon.

