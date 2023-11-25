North West DESTROYED Pete Davidson's Met Gala Look!

Damn, y’all!

If you thought North West took momma Kim Kardashian down a peg with her fashion criticism, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet!

On last week’s The Kardashians on Hulu, the 10-year-old could be seen pulling the rug out from under her mom. She’d previously said her Met Gala look was great when she saw it over Facetime, but in person — just hours before the event — she changed her mind. She told Kim it wasn’t quite there, saying right in front of designer Daniel Roseberry:

“It could be just a little better. There are way too many gaps in the pearls. It looks like she’s a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped. The pearls look fake. It is looking beachy. The diamonds ruin it. I like the pearls, I just don’t like that it looks like its from the dollar store.”

FROM THE DOLLAR STORE! No wonder Roseberry called the review his “nightmare” come to life.

But that was nothing compared to the succinct savagery she’d saved for her mom’s ex-boyfriend! On Thursday’s all new episode, she journeyed with her mom to NYC for the event — and ended up on the couch with Scott Disick and cousin Penelope, scanning all the looks online as photos came out.

When asked what she thought, she had that same Joan Rivers DGAF fashion criticism for everyone. But Pete got it the worst! She said of the SNL star:

“You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station.”

Oh no…

The year before, Pete was at the Met Gala with Kim. In 2023? He had to see her from a distance… and got read for filth by her kid! Yow!

See the moment (below)!

North West about Pete Davidson’s Met Gala outfit : "Hate it, You’re going to the Met Gala Pete, not the Gas station" ???? pic.twitter.com/2OcOiBifdh — Donda Times (@dondatimes) November 23, 2023

Do YOU agree with North? Or do you think she’s getting a little too mean for her age??

[Image via Hulu/MEGA/WENN.]