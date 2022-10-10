Kanye West Bullies Adidas Execs By Making Them Watch Cuck Porn & More In Wild New Vlog!

After being locked out of Twitter and Instagram, it seems Kanye West is trying his hand at being a vlogger.

As you probably heard, Ye’s social media took a hit after he posted some antisemitic messages over the weekend. So on Monday he took to another platform, one historically even friendlier to alt-right rhetoric: YouTube. And when on YouTube he did as the YouTubers do — he made a vlog of his adventures over the past few days entitled Last Week.

The whole thing seems to be shot with a hidden camera that those around Ye have no idea about — which makes the footage of a bunch of underage girls playing basketball without their consent kinda problematic tbh. But what Kanye intends to show us is strange enough!

In one video of a meeting with Adidas executives, Kanye can be seen showing the room a video on his phone. The men gradually realize what Ye is showing them, asking if it’s porn, to which he says, “Yeah.”

He seems to be mocking one of the execs, holding up the phone to his face and comparing the man’s accent to that of the actor in the porn. One agrees in the awkward exchange, “He’s got a Northern European accent.” The fed up exec then says:

“Come on, man.”

But what is Ye’s point? Just to mock? Not exactly. He tells the two he will only work with Adidas if another man in the room is made CEO. He pronounces:

“You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business, and by the partnership. The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated. So then the girl was like, ‘Well I’m going to do the thing that’s your worst nightmare.’ This is your worst nightmare. [points to man he wants as CEO]”

So Ye is comparing himself to the woman in a cuckold porn video? That’s the way he’s communicating in a room full of adults? In a business meeting? From the awkward as hell interaction you get the picture that the man you’re seeing on social media is not some act. This is the real guy, even in a potentially lucrative meeting, willing to bully and burn bridges. It’s frankly rude and gross. And shocking that this isn’t a hidden camera exposé made by someone else, he’s putting this out himself!

And those around him are helping out. Someone on the father of four’s team backs him up, telling the Adidas guys:

“What you’re feeling right now is extreme discomfort, and that is exactly the point. Because when someone steals this man’s ideas, his creations, it’s like you’re stealing a child. These are all children of his mind, and you’ve kidnapped them. There are Yeezy-inspired derivatives that are making significant revenue because people can’t tell the difference.”

Ye then calls himself the “King of Culture” and seems to threaten the execs with “nuclear activity” if they don’t give him his way, ending the discussion with:

“I’m not talking to you guys. I’m not arguing about money with people broker than me. I’m not arguing about ideas with people with lesser ideas than me.”

(Funny how he allegedly has no problem copping others’ designs, and yet, here we are.) You can see the whole (edited by Ye obviously) interaction at around the 10:20 mark.

Later in the video, around the 26:30 mark, you can see a little interaction between Ye and ex Kim Kardashian as they attend North‘s basketball game at the Sports Academy Fitness center.

Innerestingly the audio cuts out when Kim appears. Maybe he’s actually showing her deference by NOT recording her words without her permission — you know, doing what they did to Taylor Swift all those years ago. Or maybe he’s not willing to show a true, candid, unedited interaction with her? It’s one thing to talk a lot of trash about your ex online, it’s another to actually show the truth. Something tells us she doesn’t come off like the kidnapping monster he’s been trying to paint her as to his followers.

What do YOU think of the video?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kanye West/YouTube.]