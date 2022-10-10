Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Sending A Cryptic Message To Kanye West With This New Video Of Chicago & Psalm!

Is Kim Kardashian sending a shady message to her ex through a new Insta vid?!

The 41-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram on Sunday to share what looked like a super-cute video of her 4-year-old daughter Chicago and her 3-year-old son Psalm. The pair was sitting in the car together singing — but it was the specific track, and its lyrics, which turned some heads!

The melody in question this time around is XXXTentacion‘s True Love. That single features Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, and its topic is something fans immediately picked up on when it came to the kids’ rendition.

The footage showed Psalm and Chicago safely strapped in their car seats. Psalm was trying to belt out some of the lyrics of the late rapper’s part of the song, which was released earlier this year. But when he slightly messed up the wording of the mournful music about lost love, Chi jumped in to correct her little brother.

Kim panned the camera over to her daughter to show Chicago correctly singing the opening verse:

“No, Psalmy. It’s not ‘Don’t you make me complicated.’ It’s ‘True love shouldn’t be this complicated. I thought I’d die in your arms. I thought I’d die in your arms.'”

Chicago carried on with another refrain from there. And then Psalm jumped in — sort of correctly this time (LOLz) — to parrot back the new version his older sister had just taught him!

It’s a cute video, no doubt. And the SKIMS founder herself clearly thought so. She captioned the video like this (below):

“OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!”

You can see the full back-and-forth (below):

Awww!!

That’s so cute! Two siblings helping each other out! And those adorable faces — those are seriously to die for. We love it!!

Khloé Kardashian echoed our sentiments in the comments. The Good American founder jumped in from her IG account, writing this about her beloved niece and nephew:

“They are the cutest ever.”

Very true!

But not everybody thought that way! It wasn’t the cuteness factor that threw people, but the content of the lyrics — and the question whether Chicago and Psalm knew what they were singing about.

Over on Reddit, fans of the famous family debated the meaning of the lyrics and the message Kim may have been trying to send by posting the vid. Some pointed out that Ye’s lyrics in the song are about not being able to see his kids as much after his split from the SKKN By Kim mogul. Others argued since the verse sung here was XXXTentacion’s part of the single, it’s not the same. And still more argued the whole thing is weird — the kids are singing a song ABOUT them!

Ch-ch-check out some of the heated reactions (below):

“Seems like she’s trying to send him some type of message” “Cute kids… Isn’t this Kanye song about Kim? Some lyrics seemed a bit shady…” “The part they’re singing is XXXTentacion’s verse (not about Kim).” “Im a little shook by these deep lyrics coming from such babies lol. But they’re so cute” “Kanye’s verse is about his children and how hard it is not seeing them.” “They’re so freaking cute man. No comment about the narcissist that made them learn the lyrics to this adult ass song.” “Its a cute video but idk if this is the right time to post it. Kim should want privacy for her children when their father is going through such a public mental episode. Them singing his song just makes it worse, like why do we need to see this?” “I know they don’t realize it now, but what a bizarre experience that they’re singing a song written literally about them by their own father. That other people across the globe also listen to. Seems like such a weird meta invasion of privacy.” “Well that was heartbreaking.”

Shady AF! Or not?

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?? Quite the debate! Is it heartbreaking to see Chi and Psalmy (so cute) sing this song when they don’t even know the feelings behind those lines?! Or did you love watching those adorable babies belt it out?? Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)…

