Friends Worry Kanye West Is In The Middle Of A Serious 'Mental Break'

Sources close to Kanye West are said to be “deeply concerned” about the rapper.

That’s according to a new report first published late on Sunday night, at least. The information — which is said to come from insiders close to the 45-year-old, via Page Six — made note of his increasingly erratic behavior. Oof. Get ready for this disturbing report, where sources connected to the Hurricane performer believe his recent public behavior “is the result of a mental break.” Even worse, the outlet alleged those close to Ye claim it’s “the most serious such episode that the rapper has suffered.”

The details are deeply unsettling. For one, the 45-year-old is apparently “barely sleeping.” That issue is particularly poignant because a lack of sleep supposedly greatly contributed to his 2016 hospitalization. Now, those confidants are worried whether the Jesus Walks rapper is going down a similar path once more.

According to the report, this odd behavior began in full early last week. It was then that Ye fired the publicist for his Paris Fashion Week show. In the days after that dismissal, he quickly put together his jaw-dropping “White Lives Matter” theme. Soon after that, he sat down with Tucker Carlson on his Fox News show “against the advice of his team.” And it all went wild from there.

In the days since, the news org noted, Ye has apparently been firing other consultants “who have disagreed with him or resisted his ideas.” Some of those alleged ideas have been “widely regarded” as anti-Semitic and/or racist. He has also supposedly been “alienating confidants” by speaking about those same topics in private conversation, as well. And while it’s not clear what those new ideas are — or whether any of them will ever see the public eye — Ye’s recent social media behavior along those same lines gives considerable cause for concern.

And the drama goes on. It’s also reported that Ye is “trying to hire a new team” to help with a forthcoming political turn. As the claims go, insiders allege the Watch the Throne rapper is said to be starting to focus on a second presidential run in 2024. As this spiral continues unchecked, friends are frantically trying to find someone who can get through to the dad of four and set him straight. Thus far, they are supposedly “at a loss” to get the Chicago native some help, though. Still, those closest to Ye area reportedly trying to get him to see a mental health professional. We can only hope they succeed.

As far as his alleged 2024 run goes, Ye has been low-key teasing those aspirations. On Sunday, he was spotted walking out of a clothing warehouse in El Lay with a beautiful brunette by his side. Earlier that night, the pair reportedly dined at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi out in Santa Monica, as well. The two were both wearing black caps with “2024” emblazoned on the brim, too. As Perezcious readers will recall, Ye wore a similar hat marked with “2023” during his interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight. But he now may be turning his focus to the next year?

You can see those snaps HERE. So, what do y’all make of Ye’s alarming recent descent? Sound off with your thoughts on this tense situation down in the comments (below)…

