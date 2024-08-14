IRS Abruptly Yanks Charity Status From Kanye West's Sunday Service Project -- Here's Why!

It’s over for Kanye West‘s Sunday Service project!

The rapper’s gospel group has had its tax-exemption status revoked after failing to file tax returns for the past THREE years! WTF?! From here, it’s unclear what will come of the rapper’s faith-based Sunday Service idea. But the Internal Revenue Service is at least adamant about one thing: it can’t operate as a non-profit organization any longer!

First reported by the US Sun, and then confirmed by Page Six, the Gold Digger rapper’s Sunday Service charity has been shut down by the IRS for failing to file any tax returns for three fiscal years. A note on the IRS website that was updated on Monday indicates that the org was shut down and its tax exemption status revoked back on May 15 “for not filing a Form 990-series return or notice for three consecutive years.”

Oops!

The Hurricane rapper first founded Sunday Service back in 2019, so based on that quote, it sounds like he filed tax returns for just the first two years before dropping it. Not ideal! Originally, as is the case with all listed 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, Sunday Service had been given an exemption from federal income tax filings. But without any documentation regarding its financials for three years now, the IRS swiftly pulled that charity demarcation.

Sunday Service has had quite an interesting run, to put it mildly. Ye’s first performance for that project occurred at Coachella on Easter Sunday in 2019. He also collaborated with megachurch pastor Joel Osteen at various points, with the televangelist’s Houston church hosting Ye in November of that year.

Ye also might really be hurting for money following the fade of Sunday Service. We say that because back in 2020, during an interview with Nick Cannon, Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband admitted to spending “every dime” he had on the thing! At the time, Ye claimed he spent upwards of $50 million marketing his faith-based project:

“I spent every dime that I have for marketing from Yeezy on Sunday Service. Every dollar I had. I spent $50 million last year on Sunday Service if you add up the operas, if you add up the flights. It was 120 people going to Jamaica. The Yeezys, they were selling themselves. So instead of paying for ads, I invested it in the church. I invested in spreading [the] gospel. I invested in saying Jesus’ name on high.”

And now, that’s all over… at least as far as the IRS is concerned regarding the outfit as a charity. Per Page Six, a rep for the rapper did not return a request for comment about the gov’s decision, so at this point, Ye’s reaction to it is unknown.

